PSV Eindhoven vs RKC Waalwijk prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

This weekend sees a number of matches in the Dutch Eredivisie, and one of the more intriguing fixtures involves PSV Eindhoven hosting RKC Waalwijk.

PSV currently sit in third place in the table, and are only four points off league leaders Ajax. Waalwijk, meanwhile, are in 15th, just one place above the drop zone.

Both sides are in need of a victory here, but most would expect PSV to come out on top.

PSV Eindhoven vs RKJ Waalwijk Head-to-Head

PSV have enjoyed a strong start to the domestic campaign, losing just two of their opening 17 matches. Four draws have kept them behind Ajax and surprising contenders Vitesse, but PSV are only a handful of points off the pace.

They have been inconsistent in 2021. PSV drew with Ajax on 10 January and then slumped to defeat against AZ, before beating Sparta Rotterdam in a 3-5 thriller last weekend.

Overall, PSV have shown themselves to be a dangerous attacking unit during 2020-21, with 41 goals to their name already. Only Ajax have scored more.

Meanwhile, Waalwijk have struggled, losing nine of their opening 17 matches. Even more concerning is their recent form, which has been nothing short of diabolical.

They’ve drawn their last two matches, picking up points against Heerenveen and Willem II, but prior to that they lost four in a row. In fact, Waalwijk haven’t won a match since 5 December.

Advertisement

Previous meetings between these two clubs have favored PSV. They’ve won four of their last six matches against Waalwijk, including a 3-1 victory just five weeks ago.

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-D-L-W-W

RKC Waalwijk form guide: L-L-L-D-D

PSV Eindhoven vs RKC Waalwijk Team News

PSV Eindhoven

PSV will be without a number of first-team players for this game. Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma, Cody Gakpo, Nick Viergever and Armando Obispo have all been ruled out. Meanwhile, German World Cup winner Mario Gotze is also a doubt.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma, Cody Gakpo, Nick Viergever, Armando Obispo

Doubtful: Mario Gotze

Suspended: None

RKC Waalwijk

Waalwijk have just one injury concern leading into this match. The versatile Vurnon Anita will miss out due to a minor setback.

Injured: Vurnon Anita

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

PSV Eindhoven vs RKJ Waalwijk Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Ryan Thomas, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Mohamed Ihattaren, Donyell Malen, Eran Zahavi

RKC Waalwijk predicted XI (4-3-3): Kostas Lamprou, Said Bakari, Melle Meulensteen, Ahmed Touba, Thierry Lutonda, Richard van der Venne, Ayman Azhil, Anas Tahiri, James Efmorfidis, Finn Stokkers, Lennerd Daneels

PSV Eindhoven vs RKC Waalwijk Prediction

Given Waalwijk’s poor form of late and PSV's quality, this should be a comfortable win for the home side.

PSV didn’t start 2021 in great form, but their performance last weekend against Sparta was impressive, and they should keep up their winning ways here.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 RKC Waalwijk