PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd October 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as PSV Eindhoven lock horns with Sevilla in an important encounter at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in third place in Group B of the UEFA Champions League and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Andalusian giants slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of their Champions League group and will need to impose themselves in this fixture. The Dutch side eased past FC Volendam by a 3-1 scoreline over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the two matches played out between the two teams.

Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven are facing each other in their second consecutive season - the Andalusians won last season's Europa League playoff by a 3-2 scoreline and went on to win the competition.

Sevilla have suffered defeat in both their matches away from home against opponents from the Eredivisie and will face a Dutch opponent in the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

PSV Eindhoven have won only one of their 14 matches against Spanish opponents in the UEFA Champions League and have lost each of their last four such games in the competition.

PSV Eindhoven are winless in their last 15 matches in the UEFA Champions League.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have a good squad at their disposal and have been a dominant force in the Europa League in recent years. The Spaniards are yet to make their mark among Europe's elite and have a point to prove in this match.

PSV Eindhoven were outplayed by Arsenal last month and will need to make amends this week. Sevilla are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Sevilla

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes