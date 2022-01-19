PSV Eindhoven vs Telstar prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch Cup 2021-22

PSV Eindhoven and Telstar go head to head for a place in the quarter-finals of the Dutch Cup at the Philips Stadion on Thursday.

PSV head into the game on a blistering run of five wins on the trot and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

PSV maintained their fine run of results as they saw off a dogged Groningen side 1-0 away from home last Sunday.

Roger Schmidt’s men have now won each of their last five games on the spin, dating back to a 3-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on December 9.

PSV now turn their sights to the Dutch Cup where they claimed a 2-0 win over Fortuna Sittard in their opening game back in December.

Telstar, on the other hand, found their feet in the second tier as they claimed a 2-1 win over MVV Maastricht last time out.

Prior to that, Andries Jonker’s men, who are currently 13th in the Eerste Division, were on a two-game winless run, losing one and claiming one draw.

Telstar now turn to the Dutch Cup where they have enjoyed a fine run, claiming two wins from two and scoring seven goals in that time.

PSV Eindhoven vs Telstar Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the sides. Their first encounter came back in 2013, when PSV cruised to an emphatic 4-1 victory on home turf.

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Telstar Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

PSV Eindhoven vs Telstar Team News

PSV

The hosts will take to the pitch without Andre Ramalho Silva, Noni Madueke, Eran Zahavi, Ryan Thomas and Shurandy Sambo, who have been sidelined through injuries. Ibrahim Sangare is currently on international duty with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Andre Ramalho Silva, Noni Madueke, Eran Zahavi, Ryan Thomas, Shurandy Sambo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ibrahim Sangare

Telstar

Niels van Wetten, Vincent Regeling, Anwar Bensabouh, Marouan El Ouardani and Yaël Liesdek are currently recuperating from injuries and will miss Thursday’s game.

Injured: Niels van Wetten, Vincent Regeling, Anwar Bensabouh, Marouan El Ouardani, Yaël Liesdek

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Telstar Predicted XI

PSV Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel, Philipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Erick Gutierrez, Marco van Ginkel, Yorbe Vertessen, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo, Carlos Vinicius

Telstar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ronald Koeman Jr; Roman Tugarinov, Ozgur Aktas, Jip Molenaar; Cas Dijkstra, Rashaan Fernandes, Ozan Kokcu, Tom Overtoom, Randy Wolters; Sven Van Doorm, Glynor Plet

PSV Eindhoven vs Telstar Prediction

PSV have enjoyed a superb campaign this season and will be eyeing a domestic treble. They head into the game in fine form and we predict they will come out victorious against a less superior Telstar side.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: PSV 2-0 Telstar

Edited by Ashwin