PSV Eindhoven vs Twente prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

PSV Eindhoven are set to play host to Twente at the Philips Stadion on Saturday for their latest Eredivisie fixture.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Dick Advocaat's Feyenoord last Sunday at De Kuip. First-half goals from midfielder Mark Diemers, Netherlands international Steven Berghuis and winger Bryan Linssen sealed the deal for Feyenoord. Young Ivory Coast international Ibrahim Sangare scored the consolation goal for PSV Eindhoven.

Twente, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Johnny Jansen's Heerenveen last Sunday at De Grolsch Veste. Heerenveen only registered one shot on target, but managed to stop Twente from finding the target.

PSV Eindhoven vs Twente Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost five and drawn 13.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from young Dutch attacker Donyell Malen for PSV Eindhoven was cancelled out by a second-half penalty from young Brazilian striker Danilo, on loan from Ajax, for Twente.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-W-W-L

Twente form guide in the Eredivisie: D-D-L-D-L

PSV Eindhoven vs Twente Team News

PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of Argentine striker Maximiliano Romero, young midfielder Richard Ledezma, winger Cody Gakpo, Dutch defender Nick Viergever and centre-back Armando Obispo. There are doubts over the availability of German forward Mario Gotze and young forward Noni Madueke.

Injured: Richard Ledezma, Maximiliano Romero, Cody Gakpo, Armando Obispo, Nick Viergever

Doubtful: Mario Gotze, Noni Madueke

Suspended: None

Twente

Meanwhile, Twente will be without young left-back Jayden Oosterwolde, former Ajax winger Vaclav Cerny and veteran midfielder Wout Brama, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Wout Brama, Jayden Oosterwolde, Vaclav Cerny

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Twente Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Ryan Thomas, Mauro Junior, Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

Twente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel, Tyronne Ebuehi, Dario Dumic, Kik Pierie, Gijs Smal, Jesse Bosch, Godfried Roemeratoe, Ramiz Zerrouki, Luciano Narsingh, Danilo, Queensy Menig

PSV Eindhoven vs Twente Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are 2nd in the Eredivisie table, seven points behind Ajax. Roger Schmidt's side have impressed this season, with German left-back Philipp Max and the likes of Donyell Malen in good form.

Twente, on the other hand, are 7th in the league table, and are winless in their last five league games. Ron Jans' side will have to find form soon, otherwise they could get dragged down the table.

PSV Eindhoven will be keen to get back to winning ways, and should be able to do so here.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Twente

