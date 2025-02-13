PSV Eindhoven vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

PSV Eindhoven will host Utrecht at the Philips Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home side seem to have lost their way in the league over the last two months and have all but surrendered their lead at the top as they lead second-placed Ajax, who have a game in hand, only on goal difference.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Willem II Tilburg last time out in the Eredivisie before heading to Italy on Tuesday to face Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout playoff tie and losing 2-1.

Like their weekend opponents, Utrecht have failed to perform in recent games, although they remain on course for continental football. They suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to last-placed Almere City in their last match, falling behind midway through the first half and failing to find a way back into the contest despite a significantly improved second-half showing.

The visitors remain third in the league table with 42 points and will be desperate to get their season back on track this weekend with AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord hot on their trails in the race for Europe.

PSV Eindhoven vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 112 meetings between the two teams. The home side have won 75 of those games while Utrecht have won just 13 times. There have been 24 draws between the two clubs.

The hosts are undefeated in their last nine games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2020.

PSV are by far the most prolific side in the Eredivisie this season with a goal tally of 69.

PSV Eindhoven vs Utrecht Prediction

The Boeren have drawn their last two Eredivisie matches and have won just two of their last seven games in the competition. They are, however, unbeaten on home turf in over two years and will fancy their chances of a win this weekend

Utrecht are on a run of consecutive defeats and are winless in their last five matches. They have the best away record in the Dutch top flight this season but could see defeat against the wounded champions on Saturday.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Utrecht

PSV Eindhoven vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

