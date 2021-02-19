PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

PSV Eindhoven are set to play host to Vitesse at the Philips Stadion on Sunday for their latest Eredivisie fixture.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 4-2 loss to Pedro Martins' Olympiacos yesterday in the first leg of the Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League. Goals from Greek midfielder Andreas Bouchalakis, France international Yann M'Vila, Moroccan forward Youssef El-Arabi and winger Giorgos Masouras secured the win for Olympiacos.

A first-half brace from Israeli forward Eran Zahavi proved to be a mere consolation for Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven.

Vitesse, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Twente last Sunday in the Eredivisie. Goals from winger Queensy Menig and young midfielder Thijs van Leeuwen ensured victory for Ron Jans' Twente.

PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost three and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with Vitesse beating PSV Eindhoven 2-1. Goals from Danish defender Jacob Rasmussen and young Belgian forward Lois Openda sealed the deal for Vitesse. French defender Olivier Boscagli scored the consolation goal for PSV Eindhoven.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-L-W-W

Vitesse form guide in the Eredivisie: L-L-D-L-W

PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse Team News

PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of Argentine striker Maximiliano Romero and United States of America international Richard Ledezma, while there are doubts over the availability of Dutch defender Nick Viergever, young winger Cody Gakpo, midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren and forward Noni Madueke.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma

Doubtful: Cody Gakpo, Noni Madueke, Nick Viergever, Mohamed Ihattaren

Suspended: None

Vitesse

Meanwhile, Vitesse have no known injury issues and manager Thomas Letsch is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Timo Baumgartl, Philipp Max, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Ryan Thomas, Adrian Fein, Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

Vitesse Predicted XI (5-3-2): Remko Pasveer, Eli Dasa, Danilho Doekhi, Riechedly Bazoer, Jacob Rasmussen, Maximilian Wittek, Patrick Vroegh, Sondre Tronstad, Oussama Tannane, Lois Openda, Armando Broja

PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are currently 2nd in the Eredivisie league table, six points behind Ajax, who have a game in hand. Manager Roger Schmidt has some exciting talent to work with, including Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo, Noni Madueke and Mohamed Ihattaren, but inconsistency remains an issue.

PSV's U21 talent 🤩 Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Ihattaren, Donyell Malen, Noni Madueke...



Vitesse, on the other hand, are 4th in the league table, but are winless in their last four league games. They are five points behind PSV Eindhoven, with young Albania international Armando Broja, on loan from Chelsea, leading the line well.

While Vitesse have done well this season, PSV Eindhoven will be keen to get back to winning ways. They should be able to triumph in this game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Vitesse

