PSV Eindhoven vs VVV Venlo prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

PSV Eindhoven will welcome VVV Venlo to the Philips Stadion for a matchday 14 Eredivisie clash on Wednesday.

The hosts are flying high in the league and sit in second spot on 30 points, three points behind rivals and defending champions Ajax Amsterdam.

PSV come into this clash on the back of a comfortable 4-1 victory away to RKC Waalwijk, while Venlo fell to a 2-1 loss at home to TC Twente.

PSV Eindhoven vs VVV Venlo Head-to-Head

This will be the 18th fixture between the two sides and previous matches have been extremely one-sided.

PSV expectedly have the superior head-to-head record with 13 wins and four draws, while Venlo are yet to get a victory over their more illustrious opponents.

The most recent clash between the sides came in January, when a late penalty by Denzel Dumfries rescued a point for PSV away from home.

VVV Venlo form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Advertisement

PSV Eindhoven form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

PSV Eindhoven vs VVV Venlo Team News

PSV

Six players are ruled out of this fixture for the hosts. Richard Ledezma (ACL), Eran Zahavi, Ryan Thomas, Maximiliano Romero (knee), Armando Obispo, and Érick Gutiérrez are all currently sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for manager Roger Schmidt.

Injuries: Richard Ledezma, Eran Zahavi, Ryan Thomas, Maximiliano Romero, Armando Obispo, Érick Gutiérrez

Suspension: None

Four goals, three points. That’s how we like it 😎#RKCPSV — PSV International (@psveindhoven) December 19, 2020

VVV Venlo

Two players are sidelined by injury for Venlo. Simon Janssen (ankle) and Arjan Swinkels will sit out the clash with PSV.

There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Simon Janssen, Arjan Swinkels

Suspension: None

PSV Eindhoven vs VVV Venlo Predicted XI

PSV Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo; Philip Max, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Ibrahim Sangare, Pablo Rosario; Mohamed Ihattaren, Mario Gotze; Cody Gakpo, Donny Malen

VVV Venlo Predicted X (4-3-3): Thorsten Kirschbaum; Lukas Schmitz, Christian Kum, Steffen Schafer, Tobias Pachonik; Danny Post, Joshua John, Evert Linthorst; Vito van Crooij; Jafar Arias, Giorgios Giakoumakis

Advertisement

PSV Eindhoven vs VVV Venlo Prediction

PSV are one of the few sides with genuine aspirations of dethroning Ajax at the summit of the league.

The Lightbulbs have been in fine form of late and are undefeated in their last 10 games in all competitions, with eight wins and two draws in this period.

While Venlo might be capable of an upset, it looks highly unlikely that the relegation-threatened team will get anything from this fixture.

Prediction: PSV 4-1 VVV Venlo