PSV Eindhoven vs Willem II Tilburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

PSV Eindhoven will host Willem II Tilburg at the Philips Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home have had checkered results in their league duties in recent weeks and have now seen their lead at the top of the pile reduced drastically as they sit two points above second-placed Ajax, who have a game in hand.

They played out a 3-3 draw against NEC Nijmegen in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points after going 3-1 up with 15 minutes of normal time left to play before their opponents leveled things up in additional time.

Willem II Tilburg have endured a difficult campaign and are still searching for their first win of 2025. They were beaten 2-0 by AZ Alkmaar last time out, heading into the break two goals down before a late red card to Jeremy Bokila all but scuppered their chances of a comeback result on home turf.

The visitors sit 13th in the league table with just 23 points from 21 matches and will be looking to pick up an unlikely result against the struggling champions this weekend.

PSV Eindhoven vs Willem II Tilburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 96 meetings between PSV and Willem II. The home side have won 70 of those games while the visitors have won just 13 times. There have been 13 draws between the two clubs.

The hosts have won all but one of their last six league games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

PSV are the highest-scoring side in the Eredivisie this season with a goal tally of 68.

PSV Eindhoven vs Willem II Tilburg Prediction

PSV have won four of their last five games across all competitions and have lost just one of their last 10. They have the joint-best home record in the Eredivisie this season and will head into the weekend clash as sure-fire favorites.

Willem II are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six games. They have lost all but one of their last five games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Willem II Tilburg

PSV Eindhoven vs Willem II Tilburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last six matches)

