PSV vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2023

PSV will invite arch-rivals Ajax to the Philips Stadion in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

Meetings between the two teams are usually top-of-the-table affairs, but this season they have endured contrasting fortunes. The hosts have a 100% record in the league and are at the top of the standings. The visitors, meanwhile, have just one win and are second from the bottom of the table.

The hosts resumed their league campaign following the international break with a comfortable 3-1 win over Fortuna Sittard last week. They played Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and were held to a 1-1 draw. Johan Bakayoko was on the scoresheet in both games.

The visitors played well in their previous league outing against Utrecht. They were able to overturn a two-goal deficit to take the lead thanks to Kristian Hlynsson's three-minute brace and Steven Bergwijn's penalty in the second half.

Alas, they failed to maintain their lead and conceded twice later in the match, including the decisive goal in the 90th minute to suffer a 4-3 away loss. Their poor form continued in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, as they suffered a 2-0 away loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

PSV vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 182 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings with an 81-69 lead in wins and just 32 games ending in draws.

The hosts have been the better side in recent meetings though, recording five wins on the trot, including a 3-2 win on penalties in the KNVB Cup final in April.

PSV have won seven of their eight home games in all competitions this season. Ajax, meanwhile, have just one win in their seven away games across all competitions.

The league leaders are unbeaten at home in the Eredivisie in 2023, recording 13 wins in 15 games.

PSV vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Boeren have a 100% record in the Eredivisie this season, scoring at least three goals in eight of the nine games. They secured a league double over the visitors last season, including a 3-0 home win in April. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in all competitions in 2023 and are strong favorites.

de Godenzonen have endured their worst-ever start to a season and trail the hosts by a whopping 22 points. They are winless in their last nine games in all competitions, failing to score in four games in that period.

Hedwiges Maduro suffered a defeat in his first game in charge and faces immense pressure to deliver an improved performance against the in-form hosts.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, the hosts are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSV 3-1 Ajax

PSV vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Jong to score or assist any time - Yes