PSV will entertain rivals Ajax at the Philips Stadium in the Eredivisie on Sunday. The two teams are separated by just one point in the league standings, with the second-placed Lampen leading the third-placed visitors.

The hosts resumed their league campaign after the international break with a comfortable 5-3 away win over NEC last week. They failed to build on that form and suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener earlier this week.

de Godenzonen have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far, winning three of the five games. Goals from Davy Klaassen and Mika Godts helped them record a 3-1 home triumph over PEC Zwolle in the league last week. They were also in action in the Champions League and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

PSV vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, and meetings between them are often referred to as De Topper. They have squared off 187 times in competitive games. The visitors have the lead in the head-to-head record with 83 wins. Lampen have 70 wins and 34 games have ended in draws.

de Godenzonen are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture, and secured a league double last season, with a 5-2 aggregate score.

Three of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

PSV have suffered two defeats across all competitions this season, with both losses registered at home.

Ajax have drawn their two away games in the Eredivisie this season.

The hosts have the joint-best goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring 17 goals, seven more than de Godenzonen.

The visitors are winless in their last four Eredivisie away games.

PSV vs Ajax Prediction

Rood-witten suffered their second loss in three games in the Champions League on Tuesday and will look to bounce back here. They have lost just two of their last 15 league games, with both registered at home and one of which was against the visitors in March.

Alassane Pléa and Mauro Junior remain sidelined with injuries and are unavailable for Peter Bosz. Myron Boadu was injured in the Champions League against Saint-Gilloise and will miss this crucial match.

de Godenzonen failed to score for the first time this season in their loss to Inter Milan earlier this week and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They are winless in their last four Eredivisie away games, playing out three consecutive draws while conceding nine goals.

Steven Berghuis faces a late fitness test while Aaron Bouwman and Branco van den Boomen are major doubts.

The defending champions have a good home record in the Eredivisie and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: PSV 3-2 Ajax

PSV vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

