PSV vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

Reigning champions PSV welcome leaders Ajax to the Philips Stadion in a top-of-the-table Eredivisie clash on Sunday. The visitors have a two-point lead over Boeren, and a win will open up a substantial lead atop the standings.

The hosts are unbeaten in three games across competitions, winning two. They made it two wins on the trot in the Eredivisie before the international break, with a 3-0 triumph at Waalwijk. Ivan Perisic and Noa Lang scored in the first half before Luuk de Jong added a third after the break. Perisic and De Jong also registered assists.

Ajax, meanwhile, have won one of their last four games across competitions. They saw their 10-game Eredivisie winning streak end with a 2-2 home draw with Alkmaar. After a goalless first half, all four goals came after the break. Anton Gaaei and Oliver Edvardsen were on the scoresheet for the table-toppers.

PSV vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The De Topper rivals have met 186 times across competitions, with Ajax leading 82-70.

Ajax have the best goalscoring record in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 78 goals in 26 games. They also have the best defensive record, conceding 20 goals.

PSV are unbeaten at home in the Eredivisie since November 2022.

Ajax are on a five-game winning streak on their travels in the Eredivisie, without conceding.

Ajax recorded a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture in November, their first triumph against the defending champions after seven games.

PSV vs Ajax Prediction

PSV have bounced back well after three consecutive losses between late February and early March, winning two of their last three games. They have won 15 of their last 18 Eredivisie home games and have scored at least twice in 17 games.

Ricardo Pepi and Lucas Perez are the two confirmed absentees for PSV boss Peter Bosz. Malik Tillman is back in training and could feature from the bench.

Ajax, meanwhile, have lost two of their last four games across competitions, conceding eight times. They have won one of their last eight Eredivisie away games against PSV, losing five and failing to score in four.

Remko Pasveer and Youri Regeer remain sidelined with injuries for the visitors, while Wout Weghorst is not expected to travel to Eindhoven for this crucial match. Owen Wijndal and Christian Rasmussen are back in training but face late fitness tests. Anton Gaaei is another absentee, as he's suspended following his red card against AZ Alkmaar.

While both teams head into the match in great form, PSV have the home advantage and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Ajax

PSV vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

