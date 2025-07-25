PSV vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

PSV will entertain Athletic Bilbao at the Philips Stadion in a friendly on Saturday. The hosts will play one more friendly later this month, while Bilbao are set to play four more friendlies.

Lampen will play for the first time at home in the preseason and will look to leave a good account of themselves here. They have played three friendlies thus far. After wins against Union Saint-Gilloise and Elversberg earlier this month, they were held to a 4-4 draw by Stuttgart last week. Guus Til, Alassane Pléa, Mauro Júnior, and Tai Abed were on the scoresheet in that match.

The visitors have a win and a loss in two friendlies thus far. They defeated Ponferradina 1-0 last week and suffered a 1-0 loss to Deportivo Alavés earlier this week.

PSV vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met Spanish teams 44 times in all competitions. They have a decent record in these games, recording 11 wins. They have suffered 19 defeats, and 14 games have ended in draws.

Bilbao have squared off against Dutch teams six times. They have two wins while suffering three losses.

Lampen are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, including friendlies, recording nine wins. Notably, they have lost just two of their last 14 games in all competitions, with both defeats registered at home.

Lehoiak have won four of their last six games while suffering two defeats. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in these wins and have failed to score in the two losses.

The visitors have lost their three away meetings against Dutch teams.

PSV vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Rood-witten have scored eight goals in three friendlies thus far and will look to continue their prolific run here. They had won their last three home games in the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 13 goals, and are strong favorites.

Peter Bosz is likely to field a similar starting XI from their draw against Stuttgart here. Alassane Pléa had a great debut for the team and is expected to start after coming off the bench in the second half last week.

Zuri-Gorriak failed to score in their previous friendly against Alaves and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they had lost their four friendlies that were played away from home in 2024, failing to score in two.

Lampen have enjoyed a good run of form in the preseason thus far, and considering their home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

PSV vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

