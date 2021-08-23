PSV vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League playoff 2021-22

PSV Eindhoven welcome Benfica to the Philips Stadion for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie.

The victors claimed a 2-1 win in the reverse leg back in Portugal and will aim to carry on that momentum and book their place in the group stages of the European tournament.

PSV Eindhoven’s chances of making the group stages of the UEFA Champions League suffered a huge blow when they suffered a 2-1 first-leg defeat against Benfica in the final round of qualifiers.

In that encounter, Rafa Silva and Julian Weigl put Benfica into a comfortable two-goal lead before Cody Gakpo pulled one back for PSV in the 51st minute.

Prior to that, PSV were on an impressive 16-game unbeaten run, picking up 13 wins and three draws.

However, they bounced back from that result to claim a 4-1 victory over SC Cambuur in the Eredivisie last time out.

Head coach Roger Schmidt will hope his side can build on that performance as they face the stern test of overturning a one-goal deficit against a solid Benfica side on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Benfica head into the game off the back of a 2-0 victory over Gil Vicente in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Following an uneventful first half, Benfica upped the ante in the second half and were rewarded with goals from Lucas Veríssimo and Alejandro Grimaldo.

Benfica have now won each of their last six games across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last 10.

They will now aim to keep the juggernaut rolling as they seek a return to the Champions League group stages.

PSV vs Benfica Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Benfica have a slight upper hand, claiming two wins from their previous four encounters. PSV have picked up one win, while the spoils have been shared once.

PSV Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Benfica Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

PSV vs Benfica Team News

PSV

The hosts will be without the services of Richard Ledezma, who has been sidelined through a knee problem.

Injured: Richard Ledezma

Suspended: None

Benfica

The Eagles will be without the services of Darwin Nunez, Haris Seferovic, Ferro and Jan Vertonghen, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Darwin Nunez, Haris Seferovic, Ferro, Jan Vertonghen

Suspended: None

PSV vs Benfica Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yvon Mvogo; Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Andre Ramalho, Jordan Teze; Davy Propper, Mario Gotze, Ibrahim Sangare; Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi, Nony Madueke

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos; Nicolas Otamendi, Morato, Lucas Verissimo; Gil Dias, Soualiho Meite, Pizzi, Gilberto; Roman Yaremchuk, Everton, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

PSV vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica will head into the game full of confidence after securing an impressive 2-1 first-leg victory. While we expect the hosts to put up a fight, we anticipate Benfica will settle for a share of the spoils and claim an aggregate win.

Prediction: PSV 1-1 Benfica

Edited by Peter P