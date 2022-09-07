PSV vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

PSV will host Bodo/Glimt at the Philips Stadium in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday.

The hosts fell just short of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, falling to a 3-2 aggregate defeat against Rangers in the playoffs. They will now play in the Europa League for the fourth straight season. PSV could not make it past the group stage last season and dropped down to the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they reached the quarter-finals.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, have qualified for the Europa League for the first time. They also suffered a defeat in the Champions League playoffs, losing 4-2 on aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb.

The visitors reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural edition of the Conference League last season.

PSV vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across competitions.

PSV form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Bodo/Glimt form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

PSV vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

PSV

Mauro Junior, Noni Madueke and Olivier Boscagli remain sidelined with injury, while strikers Marco van Ginkel and Luuk de Jong have also picked up knocks.

Injured: Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior, Oscar Boscagli, Luuk de Jong, Marco van Ginkel, Yorbe Vertessen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bodo/Glimt

Amahl Pellegrino was injured against Molde and will sit this one out. Gaute Vetti has been left out of the squad because of injury. Ola Solbakken and Sondre Brunstad Fet have been included in the squad but might miss out on the campaign opener.

Injured: Amahl Pellegrino, Ola Solbakken, Sondre Brunstad Fet

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gaute Vetti

PSV vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XIs

PSV (4-3-3): Walter Benitez; Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Jarrad Branthwaite, Philipp Max; Ibrahim Sangare, Joey Veerman, Xavi Simons; Ismael Saibari, Anwar El Ghazi, Cody Gakpo

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Japhet Sery, Marius Hoibraten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Ulrik Saltnes, Albert Gronbaek; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Runar Espejord, Patrick Berg

PSV vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

PSV have had a prolific start to their Eredivisie campaign, scoring 23 goals in five games. The visitors, meanwhile, have scored 53 goals in 21 league games but have scored just three in their last four away outings in the continental tournament.

PSV and Bodo suffered defeats in the league on Saturday, but Boeren should be able to secure a win here, thanks to their better goalscoring record and home advantage.

Prediction: PSV 3-1 Bodo/Glimt

