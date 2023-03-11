PSV vs Cambuur Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023 

PSV welcome Cambuur to the Philips Stadion for a matchday 25 fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday (March 12).

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 win at RKC Waalwijk last weekend. Johan Bakayoko's 35th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams. Cambuur, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Go Ahead Eagles.

Navarone Foor provided a pair of first-half assists to give the hosts a 2-1 lead at the break. The 30-year-old capped off a Man-of-the-Match display with a 74th-minute strike.

The win gave them a massive boost in their battle to avoid the drop. Cambuur remain at the foot of the standings, having garnered 16 points from 24 games but are now four points away from safety. PSV, meanwhile, occupy fourth spot with 49 points to show for their efforts after 24 outings.

PSV vs Cambuur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two sides, with PSV leading 17-1.

Cambuur's sole victory came in their most recent meeting in October 2022, when they claimed a shock 3-0 home win.

The hosts are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning the last four.

PSV are unbeaten in eight games at home across competitions this year, winning the last seven.

Cambuur's victory last weekend snapped their run of five league games without a win, losing four.

PSV have scored at least twice in their last four home games across competitions.

PSV vs Cambuur Prediction

PSV's elimination from the UEFA Europa League will enable them to focus on domestic football, with the Eindhoven outfit still in with the possibility of a domestic double.

Cambuur, for their part, registered a much-needed win last weekend to boost their survival hopes. They will have to defy expectations to get anything out of this game but need not look too far for inspiration, as they registered an upset 3-0 win in the reverse fixture.

PSV have slowly been building momentum post the World Cup break and will want to keep the pressure up in the title race with a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSV 4-0 Cambuur

PSV vs Cambuur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: PSV/PSV

