PSV vs Cambuur prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

PSV Eindhoven host newly-promoted Cambuur at Philips Stadion in the matchday two fixture in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie on Wednesday. Cody Gakpo got on the scoresheet for the Dutch side after Rafa Silva and Julian Weigl had put the Lisbon side two goals up in the first half.

Cambuur suffered a 2-1 league defeat to FC Groningen on home turf last weekend. Ahmed El Messaoudi and Jorgen Larsen scored in either half to help the visitors pick up all three points.

PSV's opening day victory helped them into fourth place in the table, while Cambuur sit in 10th spot.

PSV vs Cambuur Head-to-Head

PSV have 13 wins and two draws to their name from the last 15 fixtures they have played against SC Cambuur.

Their most recent meeting came in a league game in 2016 when PSV ran out 6-2 winners on home turf.

The hosts were on a six-game winning streak in all competitions prior to Wednesday's defeat to Benfica. Cambuur kickstarted their return to the top-flight with a defeat.

PSV from guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Cambuur form guide (including pre-season): L-D-L-W-W

PSV vs Cambuur Team News

PSV

The home side will be without Maxime Delanghe (shoulder), Mees Kreekels (knee), Richard Ledezma (knee) and Shurandy Sambo (knee) who have all been sidelined by injuries.

Furthermore, Nick Viergever is unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Injuries: Maxime Delanghe, Mees Kreekels, Richard Ledezma, Shurandy Sambo

Personal: Nick Viergever

Suspension: None

Cambuur

Jasper ter Heide remains sidelined for the visitors due to injury.

Injuries: Jasper ter Heide

Suspension: None

PSV vs Cambuur Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Andre Ramalho, Jordan Teze; Davy Propper, Mario Gotze, Ibrahim Sangare; Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi, Nony Madueke

Cambuur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sonny Stevens (GK); Alex Bangura, Erik Shouten, Calvin Mac-intosch, Doke Schmidt; Robin Maulun, Mees Hoedemakers, Michael Breij; Issa Kallon, Sam Hendriks, Nick Doodeman

PSV vs Cambuur Prediction

PSV are heavy favorites in this game and the Lightbulbs very rarely falter in fixtures against inferior opposition.

Cambuur look likely to struggle on their return to the Eredivise and are unlikely to pose much of a threat to the hosts.

Prediction: PSV 4-0 Cambuur

Edited by Shardul Sant