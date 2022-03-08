PSV vs Copenhagen prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

PSV Eindhoven and Copenhagen will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 tie on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 home win over Heracles in the Eredivisie on Sunday. Three players got on the scoresheet for the Eindhoven outfit, with Cody Gakpo coming off the bench to wrap up the scoring in the 71st minute.

Copenhagen also secured maximum points in a comfortable 3-0 home win over Randers FC in the Danish Super Liga. Lukas Lerager rounded up the scoring eight minutes after he came on.

F.C. København @FCKobenhavn fck.dk/nyhed/fokus-pa… Der er masser af spændende profiler på PSV-mandskabet, der ud over Conference League slås med om guldet i Eresdivisie og er i den hollandske pokalfinale #fcklive Der er masser af spændende profiler på PSV-mandskabet, der ud over Conference League slås med om guldet i Eresdivisie og er i den hollandske pokalfinale #fcklive fck.dk/nyhed/fokus-pa…

The Danes secured their spot at this stage of the competition after finishing top of Group F. Meanwhile, PSV dropped from the UEFA Europa League, dispatching Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 on aggregate in the playoffs last month.

PSV vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head

The two sides were paired in the group stage of the 2009-10 UEFA Europa League. PSV secured a 1-0 victory on home turf and played out a 1-1 draw in the return fixture in Denmark en route to finishing atop Group K.

The hosts are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning seven matches during this run. PSV are in the fray for glory on three fronts. Meanwhile, Copenhagen have won all their three domestic games since their return to competitive action following the winter break.

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Copenhagen form guide (including friendlies): W-W-W-W-L

PSV vs Copenhagen Team News

PSV

Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva and Shurandy Sambo are all unavailable due to injuries.

Phillipp Mwene and Ryan Thomas are doubtful for the game.

Injuries: Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Ryan Thomas, Phillipp Mwene

Copenhagen

Zeca, Luther Singh and Valdemar Lund Jensen have all been ruled out of the game with injuries.

Babacar Khouma is suspended due to the red card he picked up in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers while playing for Alanyaspor last season.

Injuries: Zeca, Luther Singh, Valdemar Lund Jensen

Suspension: Babacar Khouma.

PSV vs Copenhagen Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze, Nony Madueke; Eran Zahavi

Copenhagen (4-5-1): Kamil Grabara (GK); Victor Kristiansen, Nicolai Boilesen, Denis Vavro, Peter Ankersen; Paul Mukairu, Pep Biel, Roony Bardagji, Rasmus Jensen, Jens Stage; Mamadou Karamoko

PSV vs Copenhagen Prediction

The two sides like to play free-flowing and expansive football, which could translate into a high-scoring and exciting game.

However, PSV are the favourites but will have to up the ante against a Copenhagen side brimming with confidence. The hosts are expected to secure a narrow victory, with both teams likely to score

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Copenhagen

Edited by Bhargav