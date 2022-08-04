PSV vs Emmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022–23

PSV will open their new Eredivisie campaign with a home fixture against Emmen at Philips Stadion on Saturday.

For the second season in a row, PSV finished behind champions Ajax in the 2021-22 Eredivisie. They have been chasing the title since they last won it in 2017-18. Like his predecessor, the objectives of incoming coach Ruud van Nistelrooy are the same, securing the title.

Boeren have registered 14 new players so far, including Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton, Xavi Simons from PSG and Luuk de Jong from Atletico Madrid. They look quite set for the ride. Can newly-promoted Emmen survive the crucible?

Emmen return to the top-flight after winning the Eerste divisie last season. It will be the fourth attempt in the Eredivisie, their best record being a 12th-place finish in 2019-20. Their objectives for the new campaign have not been made public, but it is clear they aren’t going after the title. They will endeavor to avoid the drop.

A top-10 finish would be much appreciated. Nine new players have been recruited, including strikers Gonzalo Sanchez and Metehan Guçlu. The reshaped team will likely be on a test mission in Eindhoven.

PSV will hope to claim an overwhelming victory in order to immediately seize the top spot in the top-flight.

PSV vs Emmen Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, PSV came out on top three times while the other two meetings ended in stalemates.

PSV form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Emmen form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

PSV vs Emmen Team News

PSV

Seven players have been declared unfit to play a part in PSV’s first match of the season. They include Olivier Boscagli, Jarrad Branthwaite, Mauro Junior, Noni Madueke, Savio, Carlos Vinícius and Yorbe Vertessen.

Injury: Olivier Boscagli, Jarrad Branthwaite, Mauro Junior, Noni Madueke, Savio, Carlos Vinicius, Yorbe Vertessen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Emmen

Goalkeeper Kyan van Dorp has been sidelined with a meniscal injury. Defensive midfielder Lucas Bernadou failed a fitness test due to a knock sustained in a recent exhibition match. Centre-forward Mart Lieder is undergoing treatment for a cruciate ligament rupture. Right winger Fernando Pacheco is not eligible for the game.

Injury: Kyan van Dorp, Lucas Bernadou, Mart Lieder.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Fernando Pacheco.

PSV vs Emmen Predicted Xls

PSV (4-4-3): Walter Benitez (GK), Philipp Max, Armando Obispo, Jordan Teze, Phillipp Mwene, Ibrahim Sangaré, Joey Veerman, Cody Gakpo, Johan Bakayoko, Ismael Saibari, Guus Til

Emmen (4-2-3-1): Eric Oelschlagel (GK), Lorenzo Burnet, Jeroen Veldmate, Miguel Araujo, Keziah Veendorp, Jari Vlak, Teun Bijleveld, Jasin Assehnoun, Azzeddine Toufiqui, Rui Mendes, Gonzalo Sanchez

PSV vs Emmen Prediction

This is a crucial game, mostly for PSV, who are aiming to kick off their campaign on a good note. Coach Van Nistelrooy will also likely use the occasion to see how things fall into place for his new squad. Although they are likely to struggle, Emmen will not be there for sightseeing. They will give their all and hope to earn some respect from their titanic hosts.

PSV are expected to win and pocket all three points to seal a dream start to the season.

Prediction: PSV 3-0 Emmen

