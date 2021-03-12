PSV vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

One of the biggest fixtures in the Dutch Eredivisie takes place on Sunday when PSV Eindhoven welcome Feyenoord to the Philips Stadion.

Both sides posted very convincing victories in their most recent fixtures. The hosts secured a 3-1 victory away to Fortuna Sittard. A first-half brace from Noni Zahavi added to a late strike by Noni Madueke, earning Roger Schmidt's side all three points.

Feyenoord ran amok in a 6-0 whitewash of VVV Venlo. Steven Berghuis, Bryan Linseen, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jens Tornstra and Eric Botteghin were all among the goals on home turf.

The results did not have any impact on their respective league standings. PSV remained in second spot, six points behind table-toppers and defending champions Ajax. PSV have played one game more than Ajax.

Feyenoord are further below in fifth spot, having garnered 46 points from 25 games.

PSV vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

This will be the 52nd meeting between the sides in the last two decades. PSV have a slightly better record with 21 wins, 78 goals scored and 63 conceded.

Feyenoord were victorious on 18 occasions, while 12 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent fixture came on 31 January 2021 when a first-half blitz saw Feyenoord race into a three-goal lead at halftime. That match ended in a 3-1 victory on home soil.

The hosts have been in better form, having not lost any of their last five league games since that 3-1 reversal in Rotterdam.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, have struggled in recent weeks. The drubbling of Venlo represented their sole victory in their last five games across all competitions.

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-L

PSV vs Feyenoord Team News

PSV

The hosts have four players ruled out through injury. Ryan Thomas, Mauro Junior (knee), Richard Ledesma (ACL) and Maximiliano Romero (knee) are all sidelined.

Pablo Rosario (muscle) and Cody Gakpo (ankle) are doubts for the fixture but there are no suspension worries for Roger Schmidt.

Injuries: Richard Ledesma, Ryan Thomas, Mauro Junior, Max Romero

Doubts: Pablo Rosario, Cody Gakpo

Suspension: None

Feyenoord

Christian Conteh and Bart Nieuwkoop are both sidelined with hamstring injuries. There are no suspension concerns for Dick Advocaat.

Injuries: Christian Conteh, Bart Niewkoop

Suspension: None

PSV vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

PSV Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo (GK); Philip Max, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Ibrahim Sangare, Mario Gotze; Mohamed Ihattaren, Yorbe Vertessen; Eran Zehavi, Donny Malen

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Eric Botteghin, Uros Spajic; Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra; Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen, Bryan Linssen

PSV vs Feyenoord Prediction

Given the history and quality of players on both sides, it is difficult to predict a winner. PSV are in better form but Feyenoord are equally capable of getting the job done away from home.

Goals are guaranteed at both ends but we expect PSV to narrowly egde a thrilling fixture.

Prediction: PSV 3-2 Feyenoord