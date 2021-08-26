PSV vs Groningen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

PSV Eindhoven welcome Groningen to the Philips Stadion for a matchday three fixture in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Benfica in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie on Wednesday. The draw meant they lost the tie by a 2-1 aggregate and consequently dropped to the Europa League.

Groningen were also held to a goalless draw by Utretch on home soil in a league game last weekend.

SV ran riot in a 4-1 home league win over Cambuur last weekend and the victory propelled them up to second spot in the table with maximum points picked up so far. Groningen are in sixth place, with four points accrued from two matches.

PSV vs Groningen Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 44 previous occasions and PSV have a much better record in previous matches played.

The Lightbulbs have 25 wins to their name, while 10 matches in the past ended in draws. Groningen were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Erin Zahavi scored a 64th-minute penalty to give PSV a narrow 1-0 home win in a game that saw the hosts have three goals disallowed by VAR reviews.

PSV's first leg loss to Benfica was their only defeat in eight competitive fixtures this term. Groningen have picked up a win and a draw each from their two league fixtures so far.

PSV form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Groningen form guide: D-W

PSV vs Groningen Team News

PSV

The home side will be without Maxime Delanghe (shoulder) and Maximiliano Romero (knee). Richard Ledezma has returned to training from a long-term knee injury but might not be fit in time for the game.

Mohammed Ihattaren is still suspended from the squad for disciplinary reasons following his unprofessional conduct in trying to force a transfer.

Injuries: Maxime Delanghe, Max Romero

Doubtful: Richard Ledezma

Suspension: Mohammed Ihattaren

Groningen

Paulos Abraham and Radinio Balker are both still out with injuries, while Romano Postema is also a new injury concern for the visitors. There are no suspension concerns for manager Danny Buijs.

Injuries: Paulos Abraham, Radinio Balker, Romano Postema

Suspension: None

PSV vs Groningen Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Andre Ramalho, Jordan Teze; Marko van Ginkel, Mario Gotze, Ibrahim Sangare; Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi, Nony Madueke

Groningen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Leewenurgh (GK); Gabriel Gudmundsson, Neraysho Kasamwirjo, Mike te Wierik, Mo El Hankouri; Azor Matusiwa, Wessel Dammers; Ahmed El Messaoudi, Tomas Suslov, Cyril Ngonge; Michael de Leeuw

PSV vs Groningen Prediction

PSV's emphatic start to the season means that they will fancy themselves getting back to winning ways after Wednesday's disappointment.

The visitors are one of the most defensively-minded sides in the league and this could see them curtail some of the hosts' attacking impetus. However, PSV rarely falter at home in games where they are favorites and we are predicting a fairly comfortable victory for Roger Schmidt's side.

Prediction: PSV 2-0 Groningen

Edited by Peter P