PSV vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

PSV Eindhoven and Maccabi Tel Aviv will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday.

The hosts are remarkably one of four Dutch sides in the UEFA Europa Conference League. They dropped into the competition following their third-placed group stage finish in the UEFA Europa League last year.

Maccabi Tel Aviv finished second behind LASK in Group A of the UECL and will be keen to extend their stay in the competition.

The Israeli giants come into the game on the back of a 3-2 away victory over city rivals Hapoel in league action. Djordje Jovanovic's injury time strike helped his side edge the five-goal thriller.

PSV were emphatic in a 5-0 away victory over Vitesse. Five different men got on the scoresheet for the Eindhoven outfit, with Ritsu Doan stepping off the bench to wrap up the scoring.

PSV vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. The hosts are, however, unbeaten in four previous matches against Israeli opposition, winning three.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning seven.

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Maccabi Tel Aviv form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

PSV vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Team News

PSV

Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo, Davy Propper and Max Kreekels are all unavailable due to injuries.

Ryan Thomas is a doubt for the game. Ibrahim Sangare will miss the game due to his red card against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League last year while Olivier Boscagli is suspended for picking up three yellow cards in the group stage.

Injuries: Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo, Davy Propper

Doubtful: Ryan Thomas

Suspension: Ibrahim Sangare, Olivier Boscagli

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Shahar Piven is the only known injury concern for the visitors. There are no suspension worries for Tel Aviv.

Injury: Shahar Piven

Suspension: None

PSV vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Phillip Mwene, Jordan Teze, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max; Erick Gutierrez, Marko van Ginkel; Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo; Eran Zahavi

Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Peretz (GK); Ofir Dvidzada, Enric Saborit, Idan Nachmias, Andre Geraldes; Dan Biton, Dan Glazer, Eden Shamir; Eylon Almog, Stipe Perica, Gavriel Kanichowsky

PSV vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

PSV are overwhelming favorites to progress, although Tel Aviv's recent strong run could see the visitors pose problems.

The difference in quality on paper is evident and we are backing Roger Schmidt's side to secure a comfortable victory in front of their fans.

Prediction: PSV 3-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Edited by Nived Zenith