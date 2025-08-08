PSV vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

PSV will invite Sparta Rotterdam to the Philips Stadion in their Eredivisie campaign opener on Saturday. They had met in the final match of the 2024-25 campaign, and Lampen registered a 3-1 win to lift the title, as they finished just one point above Ajax.

Ad

The hosts got their 2025-26 season underway with a 2-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles in the Johan Cruyff Shield last week. Gerrit Nauber's own goal helped them level the score, and Sergiño Dest scored an 84th-minute winner.

The visitors had won just nine games in the Eredivisie last season, with seven of them registered in 2025. They concluded their preseason with a 2-0 win over OFI last week, thanks to goals from Shunsuke Mito and Nökkvi Þórisson.

Ad

Trending

PSV vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 131 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 79 wins. Sparta have 24 wins, and 28 games have ended in draws.

The defending champions secured a league double last season over the visitors, recording a 5-2 win on aggregate.

Sparta are winless in Eredivisie meetings against the hosts since 2001.

Lampen concluded their 2024-25 league campaign on a seven-game winning streak. They had scored at least three goals in each of these games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games in the league, though three games have ended in 1-1 draws.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in 11 of their last 12 league outings.

Ad

PSV vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

Rood-witten extended their winning streak in competitive games to eight games with a 2-1 triumph over Go Ahead Eagles last week and will look to continue that form here. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 1995 and are strong favorites.

Guus Til and Ricardo Pepi started from the bench in the Cruyff Shield, and Peter Bosz will likely include them in the starting XI here.

Ad

De Kasteelheren had a decent preseason and will look to continue that form here. They have registered just one win against the hosts since 2001, and that triumph was registered in the KNVB Cup in 2016. They are on a six-game losing streak in this fixture, failing to score in two.

New signing Bruno Martins Indi is in contention to start here. Sayfallah Ltaief completed a loan move earlier this week but is unlikely to be given a start so soon.

Ad

The defending champions have been the dominant side in this fixture, and considering their eight-game winning streak in all competitions, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSV 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam

PSV vs Sparta Rotterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More