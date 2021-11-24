PSV vs Sturm Graz prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

PSV Eindhoven will welcome Sturm Graz to the Phillips Stadion for a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The two sides occupy the bottom two places in Group B but they each still have a shot at qualification by virtue of the close nature of the group.

PSV currently sit in third spot on five points but are just three points behind table-toppers Real Sociedad. Sturm Graz are bottom of the standings on one point.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over Vitesse. Ibrahim Sangare and Bruma scored first-half goals to guide the Eindhoven outfit to victory.

PSV @PSV Nieuwe week, nieuwe Ready for Maddy!

All aboard for 𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗘! ✈️



🧑‍✈️ Marco

🧑‍✈️ Davy



🧑‍✈️ Joël

👩‍✈️ Maddy Nieuwe week, nieuwe Ready for Maddy!All aboard for 𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗘! ✈️🧑‍✈️ Marco🧑‍✈️ Davy🧑‍✈️ Joël👩‍✈️ Maddy

Sturm Graz settled for a share of the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 draw with LASK on home turf. Kelvin Yeboah scored a brace for Graz to help them complete a spectacular turnaround, having been three goals down after 36 minutes.

PSV vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head

Four different men got on the scoresheet to help PSV secure a 4-1 away victory in the first leg.

The home side are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning three. Sturm Graz have drawn their last two games to make it six matches without a win.

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Sturm Graz form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

PSV vs Sturm Graz Team News

PSV

The home side have been decimated by injuries and currently have many members of their first-team squad on the treatment table.

Mees Kreekels (knee), Yorbe Vertessen (ribs), Jordan Teze (hamstring), Cody Gakpo (ankle), Davy Propper (leg), Ryan Thomas (knee), Eran Zahavi (knee), Richard Ledezma (knee) and Shurandy Sambo (ACL) are all injured.

Furthermore, the participation of Noni Madueke and Fode Fofana is in doubt for Sturm Graz's visit

Injuries: Ritsu Doan, Mees Kreekels, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi, Richard Ledezma, Shurandy Sambo, Yorbe Vertessen

Doubtful: Noni Madueke, Fode Fofana, Armando Obispo

Suspension: None

Sturm Graz

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Sturm Graz. However, Stefan Hierlander, Otar Kiteishvili, Francisco Mwepu, Jusuf Gazibegovic and Sandro Ingolitsch are doubts for the game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Jusuf Gazibegovic, Sandro Ingolitsch, Francisco Mwepu, Stefan Hierlander, Otar Kiteishvili

Suspension: None

PSV vs Sturm Graz Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Ritsu Doan; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Marko van Ginkel, Mario Gotze, Bruma; Carlos Vinicius

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorg Siebenhandl (GK); Amadou Dante, Gregory Wuthrich, Niklas Geyrhofer, Lukas Jager; Andreas Kuen, Alexander Prass, Ivan Ljubic; Anderson Niangbo, Jakob Jantscher, Kelvin Yeboah

PSV vs Sturm Graz Prediction

PSV are overwhelming favorites and the Dutch giants need a victory to take advantage of any slips in the game between Monaco and Real Sociedad.

Despite their injury concerns, Roger Schmidt's side still have more than enough firepower for their Austrian counterparts. We are backing PSV to secure a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: PSV 3-0 Sturm Graz

Edited by Peter P