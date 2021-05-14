Puebla vs Atlas prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Puebla will host Atlas in their Liga MX quarter-final fixture on Saturday at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc. The first leg fixture ended in a 1-0 win for at Jalisco Stadium for Atlas.

The hosts finished third in the standings during the regular season while Atlas finished in seventh place with 25 points. In their two meetings in the 2020-21 campaign, each side recorded a 1-0 win in their away fixture.

Atlas didn't make it into the knockout stages of the Torneo Guardianes 2020 while Puebla were knocked out of the competition by eventual champions Leon.

¡ESTO TODAVÍA NO SE ACABA, ENFRANJADOS! 🗣



Hoy más que nunca los necesitamos apoyando en el 🏟 Cuauhtémoc porque VAMOS POR LA REMONTADA👊🏻



¡Es #PartidoAPartido🎽 con #LaFranjaQueNosUne🔵, carajo! pic.twitter.com/hi3oXt93af — Club Puebla 🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) May 13, 2021

Also See: 10 highest-paid players in La Liga this season (2020/21)

Puebla vs Atlas Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 33 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with the hosts having a slight advantage having recorded 14 wins.

Atlas have won 13 times against their eastern rivals. The spoils have been shared six times in this fixture. They last met in the first leg of the quarter-final on Wednesday, in which Atlas came out on top, scoring a goal in the 59th minute via Jairo Torres.

Puebla form guide in Liga MX: L-D-D-W-W

Atlas form guide in Liga MX: W-W-W-L-D

Puebla vs Atlas Team News

Puebla

There are no reported injuries for the hosts heading into this crucial tie. Christian Tabó had to be substituted off in the first leg tie and is a doubt on account of a thigh strain.

Though the extent of the injury is undisclosed, it seems the fixture will come too soon for the midfielder. After serving a one-match ban on account of his red card on the final day of the regular season, Gustavo Ferrareis will return to the fold in this match.

📹 #ElResumen

¡Revive el triunfo rojinegro!



Aquí te presentamos las mejores jugadas del partido de IDA de los #4tosDeFinal entre Atlas y Puebla.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/k84YU0DVVe — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 13, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: Christian Tabó

Unavailable: None

Atlas

The visitors lost Renato Ibarra to injury in their 1-0 win earlier this week and the winger is not expected to make the trip to Puebla for the quarter-final fixture. He picked up a muscle strain and had to be taken off in first-half injury time.

Injured: Renato Ibarra

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Puebla vs Atlas Predicted XI

Puebla Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antony Silva; Israel Reyes Romero, Juan Segovia, Maximiliano Perg; Daniel Aguilar, Javier Salas, Salvador Reyes Chávez, George Corral; Santiago Ormeno, Omar Fernández; Maximiliano Araújo

Atlas Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Camilo Vargas; Diego Barbosa, Anderson Santamaria, Hugo Nervo, Jesus Angulo; Angel Marquez, Aldo Rocha, Jairo Torres; Ignacio Malcorra, Milton Caraglio; Julio Furch.

Puebla vs Atlas Prediction

Puebla had only lost thrice in the Guard1anes 2021 but two of those losses came at home, including a 1-0 loss to Atlas in March. They had a better record in their travels in the regular season.

Atlas have been in impressive form recently and have made it three wins in a row. While their form is an advantage for them, Puebla can be a tricky opponent to go up against.

We predict the game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Puebla 2-2 Atlas

Also See: Top 10 football players with the most fans in the world