Pulisic and USA’s stars turn up as Yanks put on a show against Honduras

With nine minutes left on the clock during the USA’s World Cup qualifier against Honduras, the Yanks’ coach Gregg Berhalter had some time to take selfies with fans.

It was an act that bemused several Americans on social media, especially as the game was still going on. Well, that is one way to look at it. Another would be to take a peek at the scoreline. USA were cruising by three goals to nil after largely outplaying Honduras in Minnesota.

Having lost to Canada a few days earlier, the Yanks desperately needed to return to winning ways and they did just that by putting Honduras to the sword.

Pulisic and McKennie turn up for America

A 3-0 scoreline is as emphatic as it comes and credit must go to Berhalter for the way he set up the team. The 48-year-old came under criticism when the USA lost to Canada last week and he appeared to have learned his lessons.

He also made some bold decisions – one of which was to bench Christian Pulisic – and they ended up paying off. Berhalter’s tweaks helped bring out the best in his star players.

Weston McKennie was a lively presence throughout his time on the pitch while Pulisic also came on to great effect for the final 25 minutes. Both players were on the score sheet as the USA recorded a comfortable victory to hold on to second place in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying stage.

USA keep pressure on Canada

Canada, the USA and Mexico are likely to be the three CONCACAF teams that will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While Canada have stolen a march by opening a four-point lead at the top, USA and Mexico are level on points and only separated by goal difference.

With three matches remaining, Berhalter’s side has a chance of usurping the Canucks at the top and by beating Honduras, they kept their slim hopes alive.

The ultimate goal is to qualify for the World Cup and USA are almost there. If they are able to catch Canada, it will be a great achievement, having trailed them for much of the year. However, even if they can't, finishing above rivals Mexico is one every American fan will readily take.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar