PUMA partners with Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola

30 Jul 2019, 15:46 IST

Yokohama F.Marinos v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly
Yokohama F.Marinos v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly

PUMA today announced a new long-term partnership with Manchester City FC Manager Pep Guardiola. This individual agreement follows the launch of PUMA first Manchester City product collection, and underlines both parties commitment to elevate the partnership beyond a traditional sports sponsorship model.

Pep will endorse PUMA products on and off the pitch, as well as lending his technical expertise and knowledge to PUMA Football, supporting the development of future apparel and footwear innovations. Additionally, he will feature in brand campaigns and be positioned as an overall PUMA brand ambassador.

Following a 16 year playing career and managerial positions at FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich and his current role at Manchester City FC, Pep has won 41 major honors. As a top-flight manager, he has a 73.4% win rate, playing an innovative and entertaining style of football to the joy of fans around the world.

“We are delighted to partner with Pep. First as a player and now as a manager, he has demonstrated immense footballing intelligence and work ethic, combined with a relentless drive for improvement and learning,” said Johan Adamsson, Director of Sports Marketing & Sports Licensing at PUMA. “Pep’s principles and passion for the game are perfectly aligned with our vision for PUMA Football.”

Pep Guardiola, said: “I’m delighted to join the PUMA brand. So much of my footballing philosophy and understanding of the game was learnt from Johan Cruyff, who was sponsored by PUMA, and I am proud to follow in his footsteps. I demand the highest levels of performance, and I am looking forward to helping shape the future of PUMA Football to meet the demands of today’s game.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Pep Guardiola
