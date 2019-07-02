×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUMA’s first Manchester City kits pay tribute to Manchester’s industrial and cultural heritage

Press Release
NEWS
News
10   //    02 Jul 2019, 14:24 IST

Manchester City's home kit
Manchester City's home kit

Herzogenaurach/Manchester, 1 July 2019 - PUMA and Manchester City today revealed their 2019/20 Home and Away kits, the first designs of their partnership, which pay tribute to Manchester’s industrial and cultural heritage.

 Following Manchester City’s unprecedented success last season in men’s, women’s and academy football, the club will push for new honours this season, wearing uniquely designed kits that also feature the Club’s 125th anniversary crest.

The 2019/20 Home kit draws inspiration from Manchester’s industrial heritage, celebrating the true grit, fight, and character that emerged from the cotton mills of Manchester. The woven jacquard wave pattern, running through the shirt, is a visual representation of the looms which were integral to the industrial revolution in Manchester. The iconic City blue is highlighted with purple, a colour previously used in club kits, and is used on the Home shirt for the first time.

The 2019/20 Away kit celebrates the city’s “Madchester” years, a period of extraordinary cultural activity in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The kit is directly inspired by former nightclub, The Haçienda, which was once an epicentre for emerging music, bands, DJs, and artists. Using black colour as a base, this Away kit features yellow stripes on the left shoulder: a reference to The Haçienda’s iconic graphic identity. Additional peach and City blue pops create a colourful representation of this legendary cultural icon that was the heartbeat of the city. 

“The partnership between Manchester City and PUMA goes beyond football. We want the club’s global fans and local Mancunians to all feel invested in this, and it starts with combining our very creative kit designs with authentic stories from Manchester’s history and music scene,” says Adam Petrick, PUMA’s Global Brand Marketing Director.

“We want to bring Manchester City and PUMA’s brand initiatives together when and wherever we can, and that means going beyond the pitch, into wider areas of football culture such as gaming, community, fashion and music. That’s how we can really impact football fans of all ages and demographics.”

This approach inspired last night’s official kit launch event, headlined by local musician and City fan Bugzy Malone, which was held at Manchester’s Mayfield Depot, and showcased how music will be integral to the partnership. Bugzy Malone, alongside Sergio Agüero, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Pep Guardiola, also feature in the launch film.

PUMA and Manchester City also launch a full range of Stadium, Teamwear and Fanwear, showcasing design and product innovation in performance and style collections. Home and Away jerseys and all products are available on PUMA.com, ManCity.com and in stores around the world, including the City Store at the Etihad Stadium which has undergone an extensive refurbishment, from 8 AM UK time on Monday 1 July.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Press Release
Advertisement
Derby day master and Wembley hero - David Silva's best Manchester City moments
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne, Neville and a rock 'n' roll star pay tribute to captain fantastic Kompany
RELATED STORY
"Maguire to Man City would be like Van Dijk to Liverpool," says Vicente Iborra
RELATED STORY
Silva confirms plans to leave Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester City extend Harrison contract but winger to return to Leeds
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Player of the Year: Top 3 candidates ranked
RELATED STORY
Manchester City & United's treble-winning side combined 11 & tactics
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019-20: 5 things Manchester City should do to keep Liverpool at bay
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Leicester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Manchester City, Leicester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Manchester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Manchester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us