Pumas UNAM vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Club America close out their Clasura 2021 league campaign with a visit to Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Sunday in Liga MX.

Trailing leaders Cruz Azul by five points in the final matchday, Las Águilas are set to finish second in the league phase. But they still have the chance to clinch the division's title, having already secured their passage into the quarter-finals.

In the 2020 Apertura, the Mexico City outfit lost out in the semi-finals, ironically to Pumas. They produced a stunning second-leg comeback by pulling level at 4-4 on aggregate after losing the first leg 4-0.

However, Santiago Solari's outfit will be aiming to go one better this time, with their city rivals falling off the perch in the Clausura season.

They're currently languishing in the bottom six and out of the race for the Liguilla quarter-finals. As a consolation, Pumas can still attain Reclassification, but need to beat America on the final day.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Head-To-Head

There have been 50 clashes between the sides, with Club America winning twice as many games (22) against Pumas as they've lost (11).

However, their clash in Apertura last year ended in a 2-2 slatemate. They went on to beat each other 4-0 at home in the semi-finals.

Saldremos a jugar con #GarraYEntrega nuestro próximo encuentro en el Olímpico Universitario.



🆚 América

🗓️ Domingo 2 de mayo

⏰ 21:05 horas.

🏟️ Olímpico Universitario

📺 TUDN @DHLMex #HoyMásQueNunca #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/E3lvozxzxA — PUMAS (@PumasMX) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

Pumas UNAM Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Team News

Pumas UNAM

Head coach Andres Lillini might feel like making a few changes for this one. Goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez may replace the 38-year old Alfredo Talavera, while Carlos Gutierrez and Juan Iturbe are also pushing for a start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club America

The Machines didn't report any positive COVID-19 cases after their latest round of testing. However, top-scorer Henry Martin's participation remains in doubt. Meanwhile, Jesus Lopez has been ruled out for the season after undergoing knee surgery last month.

Injured: Jesus Lopez

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Henry Martin

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Predicted XI

Pumas UNAM (4-4-2): Julio Gonzalez; Alan Mozo, Johan Vasquez, Nicolas Freire, Jero Rodriguez; Carlos Gutierrez, Juan Vigon, Gerardo Moreno, Sebastian Saucedo; Juan Dinenno, Gabriel Torres.

Club America (4-1-4-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastian Caceres, Luis Fuentes; Pedro Aquino; Leo Suarez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Mauro Lainez; Roger Martinez.

Advertisement

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Prediction

Club America were left battered on their last visit to Pumas, even though a similar result is unlikely.

They will put up a challenge, but Santiago Solari's side have more quality in their ranks and should eke out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 0-1 Club America