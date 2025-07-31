Puskas vs Aris Limassol Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Puskas will entertain Aris Limassol at Pancho Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. Limassol registered a 3-2 home win in the first leg, with Edi Semedo scoring an 87th-minute winner.

The hosts bounced back from their loss in the first leg with a 2-1 home triumph over Kazincbarcikai on Sunday in their Nemzeti Bajnokság I campaign opener. Lamin Colley had bagged a brace in the first leg against Limassol and continued his fine form with a brace in the win over Kazincbarcikai.

The visitors played their first competitive match of the season in the first leg and recorded a win, extending their unbeaten run at home to four games. They did not have any league commitments over the weekend and should be well-rested here.

Puskas vs Aris Limassol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts were eliminated from the Conference League qualifying playoffs last season and will look to go all the way this season.

The visitors have lost three of their four away games in European qualifiers. They have conceded at least two goals in these games.

PAFC are unbeaten at home in competitive games in 2025, winning seven of the eight games.

The hosts have conceded three goals apiece in three of their last four games in the Conference League qualifiers.

The visitors have won just one of their last five competitive away games, suffering four losses. They have conceded at least two goals in four games in that period.

Limassol have conceded two goals apiece in four of their last five games in European qualifiers.

Puskas vs Aris Limassol Prediction

PAFC registered a win in their first home game of the season on Sunday and will look to count on the home advantage to overturn the deficit here. They are winless in their last four home games in the Conference League qualifiers, excluding the 3-0 win handed to them against Dnipro-1, who failed to participate in the second qualifying round last season.

The Light Brigade have scored three goals apiece in their last three competitive away games and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have registered just one win on their travels in European competitions, including qualifiers.

Considering the hosts' recent record in European qualifiers and Limassol's goalscoring record, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Puskas 2-2 Aris Limassol

Puskas vs Aris Limassol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

