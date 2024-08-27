Puskas vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

Fiorentina visit the Pancho Arena on Thursday to face Puskas Akademia for the second leg of their clash in the Europa Conference League playoffs. The sides played out a pulsating 3-3 draw last week that left the tie in the balance.

Runners-up of the last two editions of the Conference League, Fiorentina are looking to qualify for the tournament finals once more. But their hopes appear to fade when they fell 2-0 behind inside 12 minutes of their first-leg encounter against Puskas.

Zsolt Nagy and Mikael Soisalo struck apiece in the ninth and 12th minutes, before La Viola fired back through Riccardo Sottil in the added minutes of the opening stanza.

Lucas Martinez and Moise Kean then struck in the second half to complete the turnaround and put the Serie A outfit in front, but Wojciech Golla netted the equalizer for the Hungarian side in the penultimate minute of normal time.

Fiorentina must do something they've not done in the new season to keep their progression hopes alive - win! On either side of this draw were a pair of stalemates to Parma and Venezia in the league.

As for Puskas, this is only their fourth attempt at qualifying for a major European competition, and so far it's been their best too. Indeed, this is the furthest the side have ever reached in European competition.

Puskas vs Fiorentina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between the sides in history.

Fiorentina have faced Hungarian sides on 22 occasions in history, winning 10 times and losing only six.

Puskas Akademia have drawn two of their last three European qualifiers, 3-3: vs Ararat-Armenia and vs Fiorentina, both away from home.

Puskas Akademia's Zsolt Nagy is looking to score in his third consecutive European game, having struck a brace against Ararat-Armenia and once against Fiorentina.

Puskas vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina, runners-up in the last two editions of the Europa Conference League, have plenty of experience under their belt and will be relying on their European pedigree to get them through here.

Puskas demonstrated their attacking might once again last week and could ruffle a few feathers once more, but we expect them to lose this second leg against Fiorentina.

Prediction: Puskas 2-3 Fiorentina

Puskas vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

