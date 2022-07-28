Puskas vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

Puskas invite Vitoria Guimaraes to the Pancho Arena in their second leg tie of second-round qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The first leg at the Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques last week ended in a 3-0 win for the then-hosts thanks to goals from Ruben Lameiras, Anderson and Tiago Silva. The Portuguese side made it to the group stage of the Europa League in the 2019-20 season and have not played in Europe since.

Puskas have never qualified for the group stage of UEFA competitions and find themselves three goals down on aggregate. Home advantage might come into play here as the Hungarian side are not expected to go down without a fight.

UEFA Europa Conference League @europacnfleague Who are you backing?



#UECL Second qualifying round 2nd legs begin todayWho are you backing? Second qualifying round 2nd legs begin today 💪 Who are you backing? #UECL

Puskas vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head

The first leg fixture last week was the first time the two sides had crossed paths in a competitive game. Vitoria dominated the proceedings in the home leg and Puskas will be looking to return the favor this time around.

Puskas form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W

Vitoria Guimaraes form guide (all competitions): W-L-W

Puskas vs Vitoria Guimaraes Team News

Puskas

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the home team. They will have a full-strength squad at their disposal as they look to field the strongest possible lineup for the tough task ahead.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Vitoria Guimaraes

Os Vimaranenses have some notable absentees for their trip to Hungary, including two players who featured in the first leg. Jorge Fernandes and André Almeida were in the lineup in the 3-0 win but have picked up injuries since.

Bruno Gaspar, Afonso Freitas, Tomás Händel and Nicolas Janvier complete the injury list for the Portuguese side.

Injured: Jorge Fernandes, André Almeida, Bruno Gaspar, Afonso Freitas, Tomás Händel, Nicolas Janvier.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Puskas vs Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XIs

Puskas (5-3-2): Tamás Markek (GK); Mohamed Amin Mezghrani, Patrizio Stronati, Roland Szolnoki, Csaba Spandler, Zsolt Nagy; Alexandru Băluță, Yoëll van Nieff, Tamás Kiss; Colley Lamin, Luciano Slagveer

Vitoria Guimaraes (4-3-3): Bruno Varela (GK); Magalhães Miguel, Abdul Mumin, Ryoya Ogawa, André Amaro; Ruben Lameiras, Tiago Silva, Alfa Semedo; João Silva, André Silva, Anderson Silva

Puskas vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Puskas do not have much history in European competitions and the nerves got the better of them in the first leg. Vitoria took their chances well and earned a healthy 3-0 lead on aggregate.

They have a lengthy injury list at the moment and might not risk injuring any more players ahead of their 2022-23 Primeira Liga campaign. They are expected to play for a draw here and a low-scoring stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Puskas 1-1 Vitoria Guimaraes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far