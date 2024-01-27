“Put pressure on other players, leave him alone” - When Cristiano Ronaldo emphatically defended Real Madrid teammate in press conference

In 2013, Cristiano Ronaldo urged reporters not to put pressure on his former Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale. The Welshman had just arrived from Tottenham Hotspur for a then world record €100.8 million.

Bale was arguably one of the best Premier League players before his move to the Spanish capital. However, given his astronomical price tag, he always had extra pressure.

It took Bale a while to adapt to his new circumstances as he constantly faced questions for his on-field performances. Ronaldo, though, defended his teammate and urged the media to put pressure on other players instead. The Portuguese said in a press conference (via Football Daily on X):

“I think Gareth Bale did well. Since he arrived, he had a difficult time because he couldn’t do pre-season (with the team).

"If you speak with him, you can understand he is very excited to play, to help the team, to get better and better. But it’s better to leave him alone, don’t put him under pressure."

Ronaldo added:

“Put pressure on other players. Leave him alone. I’m sure 100 per cent that he will do well for the club. He is going to help us a lot because he is a fantastic player. He is a fantastic boy, and he always wants to learn.”

Gareth Bale proved his mettle at Real Madrid, scoring in both the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey final during his first season (2013-14) at the club.

Along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, Bale formed one of the most lethal partnerships in the history of club football. Affectionately nicknamed the BBC, the trio terrorised defences.

Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo's record as Real Madrid teammates

Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo had a trophy-laden spell as Real Madrid teammates. The duo contributed to each other's goals and left defences petrified.

Bale and Ronaldo played 157 games as teammates, combining for 41 goals. They won four UEFA Champions League titles together, including a three-peat, among other trophies.

Their frutiful attacking partnership came to an end in 2018 when Ronaldo movedto Juventus at the end of the 2017-18 season. While Ronaldo is still going strong, Bale hung up his boots in January 2023.