Pyunik vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022

Pyunik will host Basel at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium as they wrap up their UEFA Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday (November 3).

Two spots are up for grabs in Group H, as first-placed Slovan Bratislava (8) and last-placed Zalgiris are separated by just three points. Basel also have eight points, while Pyunik have six points. If they draw with Pyunik, Basel will likely finish second and progress to the playoffs, so it's a must-win game for the former.

Pyunik have lost their last two Conference League games, falling to a 2-1 defeat to Slovan last week. Basel, meanwhile, are winless in their last three games, drawing the last two. They drew 2-2 with Zalgiris on matchday five, with Mathias Oyewusi Kehinde's brace cancelling out Andy Diouf and Andi Zeqiri's first-half goals.

Basel fell to a 3-1 defeat to Young Boys in the Swiss Super League at the weekend, while Pyunik returned to winning ways against Noah in the Armenian Premier League.

Pyunik vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in September at St. Jakob-Park, which Basel won 3-1.

Pyunik have scored just once in four of their last five outings across competitions, with all games being decided by one-goal margins. They have three wins and two draws in that period.

Basel have just one win in their last eight games across competitions and are winless on their travels since September.

Pyunik are unbeaten at home since August, winning their last seven since their 1-0 defeat against FC Van in the league.

Pyunik vs Basel Prediction

Pyunik have been in solid form at home, scoring 13 goals in their last seven games, conceding thrice and winning all those games. The trend should continue here.

RotBlau, meanwhile, suffered a blow ahead of the game, as goalkeeper Marwin Hitz has been sidelined with a foot injury. Basel have scored five goals in their last two Conference League games, so they could score here.

Nevertheless, given their contrasting forms, Pyunik should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Pyunik 2-1 Basel

Pyunik vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pyunik

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pyunik to score in the first half - Yes

