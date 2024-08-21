Pyunik vs Celje Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2024 

Pyunik host Celje at the Vazgen Sargasyan Republican Stadium on Thursday (August 22) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off. The Armenian side are on the cusp of making their second appearance in the finals.

It has been an incredible run for Pyunik, who dropped into the Conference League after losing in the first round of the Champions League qualifiers to Dinamo Minsk. Since then, Yegishe Melikyan's side overcame Struga (4-3) and Ordabasy (2-0) to get here.

On Sunday, their momentum was puncutured following a 2-0 home loss to Alashkert in the Armenian Premier League, but Pyunik had one eye on the European clash and fielded a weakened side.

Meanwhile, Celje are looking to snap a 20-year wait to mark their return to Europe. The Slovenian minnows have been knocked out of qualifiers of two separate tournaments: Champions League (second qualifying round) and Europa League (third qualifying round).

A third consecutive elimination would be devastating for them, who had fallen in the play-off round in last year's Conference League edition too, losing 5-2 on aggregate to Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Pyunik vs Celje Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first competitive clash between the sides.

Celje have faced an Armenian side once before: Ararat-Armenia, losing 1-0 in the 2020-21 Europa League third qualifying round.

Of their last six away games in Europe, Celje have won and lost thrice each; their last two have ended in 5-0 and 3-1 defeats.

Pyunik have won their last two home games in Europe and six of their last eight.

Pyunik's last appearance in the play-off round of qualifiers saw them reach the Conference League group stage. In 2022, they lost 3-2 on penalties to Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League play-offs.

Pyunik vs Celje Prediction

Pyunik have fared well in Europe this season and have a good record at home. Contrastingly, their rivals from Slovenia have been poor on the road, conceding eight goals away from home in their last two European qualifiers.

Their fragile defence could come to hurt them as the Pomegranate Colours should win this one narrowly.

Prediction: Pyunik 2-0 Celje

Pyunik vs Celje Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Pyunik

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

