Pyunik vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Pyunik will entertain Slovan Bratislava at the Republican Stadium in a UEFA Europa Conference League Group H clash on Thursday.

The hosts sit bottom of the group following their defeat at Basel last week. Pyunik pulled level after conceding early into the meeting but took their foot off the gas in the second half to allow two more goals. The UEFA Champions League and Europa League dropouts are competing in the Conference League for the first time.

Pyunik are coming off a 3-1 win over BKMA in the Armenian Premier League. They are determined to get their European campaign on track and are expected to surmount the challenge of Slovan.

FC Pyunik @FC_Pyunik 🛫 To Moldova



All Ready for the flight and fight



🤞🏻 And to make history for Armenian club football 🛫 To MoldovaAll Ready for the flight and fight🤞🏻 And to make history for Armenian club football 🔜🛫 To MoldovaAll Ready for the flight and fight 👊🤞🏻 And to make history for Armenian club football https://t.co/ZZTlDv8i2W

Slovan, meanwhile, also qualified through the champions path like Pyunik after winning the Slovak Super Liga. The Slovak club were held at home to a goalless draw by Zalgiris, where they were wasteful in front of goal, which they cannot afford to be in Armenia.

Pyunik vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head

Slovan Bratislava won both legs when the two teams last met in the 2017-18 Europa League.

Pyunik form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Slovan Bratislava form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Pyunik vs Slovan Bratislava

Pyunik

Centre-back Zoran Gajic has been sidelined with a knee injury. The club recently signed three centre-backs and should not have issues with finding a replacement for Gajic.

Injured: Zoran Gajic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Slovan Bratislava

Goalkeeper Michal Sulla and Nigerian midfielder Ibrahim Rabiu will be absent due to cruciate ligament injury. Centre-forward Eric Ramírez has been sidelined with back pain. Defensive midfielder Jaba Kankava is suspended.

Injured: Michal Sulla, Ibrahim Rabiu, Eric Ramírez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jaba Kankava

Unavailable: None

Pyunik vs Slovan Bratislava Predicted Xls

Pyunik (5-3-2): David Yurchenko (GK), Mikhail Kovalenko, Alexander Gonzalez, Sergiy Vakulenko, Artak Dashyan, Anton Bratkov, Eugeniu Cociuc, Hovhannes Harutyunyan, Juninho, Yusuf Otubanjo, Marjan Radeski

Slovan Bratislava (4-3-3): Martin Trnovsky (GK), Vernon, Lukas Pauschek, Siemen Voet, David Hrncar, Aleksandar Cavric, Jaba Kankava, Juraj Kucka, Richard Krizan, Ivan Saponjic, Andre Green

Pyunik vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Slovan top scorer David Hrncar could be one to watch out for in this clash. The Slovak winger has scored five times across competitions this season.

An intense contest should ensue, where Pyunik seal a slim victory to boost their hopes of avoiding early elimination.

Prediction: Pyunik 1-0 Slovan Bratislava

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav