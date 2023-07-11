Pyunik vs Trans Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

Pyunik square off against Trans in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying first round on Thursday (July 13).

Pyunik qualified for the first time in a UEFA-affiliated competition last season, featuring in the group stage of the Conference League, where they finished third. They finished second in the Armenian Premier League last season and missed out on a place in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Trans, meanwhile, are back in the European qualifiers for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. They finished seventh in the 2022 Meistriliiga but won the Estonian Cup to ensure a place in the Conference League qualifiers. They have never made it past the qualifiers, though.

Pyunik will play their first game since the conclusion of the Armenian Premier League last month, while Trans play their first game in a week.

Pyunik vs Trans Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. Pyunik and Trans will meet teams from Estonia and Armenia respectively for the first time.

Pyunik have made it to the first round of qualifiers in European competitions in all but two seasons since the 2003-04 campaign.

Trans have suffered 20 straight defeats in qualifiers of UEFA-affiliated competitions.

Pyunik have suffered one defeat in 11 games across competitions, winning nine. At home, they have won eight of their last nine games.

Trans have lost their last three league games without scoring.

Pyunik have failed to score in their last five home games in qualifying of European competitions.

Pyunik vs Trans Prediction

Pyunik have not played a game in over a month and might be a bit rusty. They have kept six clean sheets in their last nine home games. They have a poor record in recent qualifying games, with one win in 11 games.

Trans, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form recently, failing to score in their last three games, conceding ten goals. They have suffered 20 straight defeats in European qualifiers, so Pyunik should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Pyunik 2-1 Trans

Pyunik vs Trans Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pyunik to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

