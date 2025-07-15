Pyunik vs Tre Fiori Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

Pyunik Yerevan and Tre Flori will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League first-round qualification tie on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

The visitors hold a narrow lead in the tie, having claimed a shock 1-0 victory in the first leg in San Marino last week. Matteo Manfroni's 63rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Both sides will channel their focus to the second leg and their quest to advance to the next round of the qualifiers. The winner of this tie faces Hungarian side Gyor in the next round.

Pyunik vs Tre Fiori Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg was the maiden clash between the two sides.

Pyunik's last six games across competitions to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Tre Fiori's last six competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Pynuik's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Pyunik have won their last three home games in UEFA club competition qualifiers.

Tre Fiori have lost six of their last seven away games in UEFA club competition qualifiers.

Pyunik vs Tre Fiori Prediction

Pyunik Yerevan would have been disappointed to have lost the first leg in what was their maiden game against a San Marinese club. They dominated proceedings from start to finish, holding 69% of the possession and fashioning 22 shots compared to their hosts' four. However, they paid the price for profligacy in front of goal. A one-goal deficit is not too high a mountain to climb and fans of the club will still expect their side to advance.

Tre Fiori claimed a rare European victory to give themselves a lifeline in this tie. They won two successive ties in UEFA club qualifiers in each of their last two appearances on the continent and will be aiming to keep this momentum going.

Another upset could be on the cards but Pyunik are unlikely to underrate their visitors. We expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Pyunik Yerevan 3-0 Tre Fiori

Pyunik vs Tre Fiori Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Pyunik to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Pyunik to score over 1.5 goals

