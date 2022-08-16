Pyunik Yerevan vs Sheriff Tiraspol prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022-23 

Pyunik Yerevan will host Sheriff Tiraspol at the Republican on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League qualification fourth-round tie.

The home side participated in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers this summer, beating CFR Cluj and F91 Dudelange in the first and second rounds respectively before losing 7-0 on aggregate to Red Star Belgrade in the third round.

Pyunik Yerevan have made it to the playoffs of a European qualifier this season after back-to-back third-round exits. They are now guaranteed a continental group stage appearance this season and are just the second Armenian club to achieve that.

Sheriff Tiraspol also played in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers last month, picking up 1-0 aggregate wins over Zrinjski Mostar and Maribor in the first and second rounds respectively. They were beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Victoria Plzen in the third round and will be looking to bounce back from that.

The visitors last made it to the Europa League group stages in the 2017-18 campaign, finishing third in their group behind FC Copenhagen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Pyunik Yerevan vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-to-Head

There have been two meetings between Pyunik Yerevan and Sheriff Tiraspol. The two sides last faced off in a Champions League qualifying tie back in the 2006-07 season, with the Wasps running out 2-0 aggregate winners.

Pyunik Yerevan Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Sheriff Tiraspol Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Pyunik Yerevan vs Sheriff Tiraspol Team News

Pyunik Yerevan

Nikita Baranov has been out of action since May due to an injury and will not feature for the hosts this week as a result. On a more positive note, Sergiy Vakulenko has returned to full fitness and could feature in the game.

Injured: Nikita Baranov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheriff Tiraspol

Stefanos Evangelou received a red card against Viktoria Plzen last week and has been suspended as a result.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Stefanos Evangelou

Pyunik Yerevan vs Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI

Pyunik Yerevan Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Yurchenko; Artak Dashyan, Mikhail Kovalenko, Zoran Gajic, Juninho; Eugeniu Cociuc, Renzo Zambrano, Hovhannes Harutyunyan; David Davidyan, Luka Juricic, Yusuf Otubanjo

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (4-3-3): Razak Abalora; Renan Guedes, Gabi Kiki, Stjepan Radeljić, Patrick Kpozo; Regi Lushkja, Moussa Kyabou, Cedric Badolo; Pernambuco, Kay Tejan, Rasheed Ibrahim Akanbi

Pyunik Yerevan vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

The home team have lost three of their last four games across all competitions and have scored just one goal in that period.

Sheriff Tiraspol have struggled as well, winning just two of their last five games across all competitions. The visitors, however, are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should win this one.

Prediction: Pyunik Yerevan 0-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P