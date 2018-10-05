×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Europa League 2018-19

Sourav Saha
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
694   //    05 Oct 2018, 10:40 IST

Qarabag FK v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - Group E

Scorers: Sokratis Papastathopoulos (4'), Emile Smith-Rowe (53'), Matteo Guendouzi (79')

An eighth win on the trot for Arsenal means that the Unai Emery experiment is slowly starting to take shape at the club. Europa League ties are often arduous in nature and Arsenal had to travel to Baku, Azerbaijan where they took on the hosts.

Arsenal’s fresh start has been much to ponder about, but with some comprehensive results behind them, Emery can look forward to a much more refreshing international break after the current weekend’s round of Premier League games.

For Qarabag, the only highlight of their game was how they matched Arsenal shot for shot on the goal. Thereafter it was the superior class and quality of the Gunners side that prevailed in this encounter. 

#1 Emile Smith-Rowe makes it a memorable night

Qarabag FK v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - Group E

Emery handed the 18-year-old his first European start in the game, having come on as a substitute in Arsenal's opening Europa League match. The winger who has been in the news because of his impressive performances didn’t disappoint on the night and was rightly rewarded with a goal. The forward was among the front three with Iwobi and Welbeck the others.

And it was a fine moment for the teenager when all three forwards combined to help Smith-Rowe score his goal. The calmness with which the youngster finished beyond the keeper was admirable given that this was his first full senior appearance.

The move started with Welbeck winning a flick-on before Iwobi racing downfield and playing a pass for the youngster to finish. Smith-Rowe could have opened his account earlier in the game having slid in at the far post in the opening stages. The youngster was replaced by Mesut Ozil in the 65th minute and was a lively presence throughout the game. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Mesut Ozil Alex Iwobi Unai Emery
Sourav Saha
SENIOR ANALYST
Arsenal vs Qarabag: 3 things we learnt, Europa League...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 5 talking points from MatchDay 1
RELATED STORY
Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal: Player ratings for Arsenal | Europa...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal looking for 8th consecutive win against Qarabag 
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19: Arsenal's predicted line-up...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla: 3 Talking Points from Europa League tie
RELATED STORY
Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan Can't Play Arsenal's Europa League...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018/19 : Top 3 players from Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Arsenal will win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Arsenal without Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Aubameyang for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us