Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Europa League 2018-19

Scorers: Sokratis Papastathopoulos (4'), Emile Smith-Rowe (53'), Matteo Guendouzi (79')

An eighth win on the trot for Arsenal means that the Unai Emery experiment is slowly starting to take shape at the club. Europa League ties are often arduous in nature and Arsenal had to travel to Baku, Azerbaijan where they took on the hosts.

Arsenal’s fresh start has been much to ponder about, but with some comprehensive results behind them, Emery can look forward to a much more refreshing international break after the current weekend’s round of Premier League games.

For Qarabag, the only highlight of their game was how they matched Arsenal shot for shot on the goal. Thereafter it was the superior class and quality of the Gunners side that prevailed in this encounter.

#1 Emile Smith-Rowe makes it a memorable night

Emery handed the 18-year-old his first European start in the game, having come on as a substitute in Arsenal's opening Europa League match. The winger who has been in the news because of his impressive performances didn’t disappoint on the night and was rightly rewarded with a goal. The forward was among the front three with Iwobi and Welbeck the others.

And it was a fine moment for the teenager when all three forwards combined to help Smith-Rowe score his goal. The calmness with which the youngster finished beyond the keeper was admirable given that this was his first full senior appearance.

The move started with Welbeck winning a flick-on before Iwobi racing downfield and playing a pass for the youngster to finish. Smith-Rowe could have opened his account earlier in the game having slid in at the far post in the opening stages. The youngster was replaced by Mesut Ozil in the 65th minute and was a lively presence throughout the game.

