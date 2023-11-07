Qarabag vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Qarabag will welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts are in second place in the Group H standings, winning two of their three games thus far. The visitors, meanwhile, have a 100% record in the competition and are at the top of the group table.

The two teams squared off in the reverse fixture in Germany last month, with Leverkusen recording an emphatic 5-1 win. Defender Álex Grimaldo bagged a brace while Edmond Tapsoba, Florian Wirtz, and Victor Boniface were also on the scoresheet.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games in all competitions with an impressive 7-1 home triumph over Kapaz in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Yassine Benzia bagged a first-half hat-trick while Leandro Andrade registered a brace.

The visitors, meanwhile, extended their winning run in all competitions to 10 games with a 3-2 triumph over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Grimaldo bagged a brace in that match, to take his goalscoring tally to five for the league campaign.

Qarabag vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. Leverkusen recorded a home win last month and the hosts will look to return the favor in this match.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the Europa League this season, scoring 11 goals in three games, with nine of them coming in two home games.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten across all competitions this season and have won seven of their last eight away games thus far.

Qarabag are unbeaten in their last 13 home games in European competitions, recording seven wins. They have won their last four home games this term, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

Leverkusen have scored 15 goals in their last five away games in all competitions.

Qarabag vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Atlılar registered a 7-1 home win in the Azerbaijan Premier League on Saturday and will look to continue that form in this match. They have suffered just one loss at home in all competitions this season, recording eight wins in 12 games.

They have scored 15 goals in their last four home games while conceding just once and are expected to enjoy a prolific outing. Interestingly, they are winless in seven meetings against German teams, suffering six defeats.

Die Werkself have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season, dropping points just once in 16 games. They have won four of their last five away games in the Europa League as well and are strong favorites.

Odilon Kossounou was substituted after the first-half break with a thigh strain and is expected to be rested in this match. Xabi Alonso has a wealth of attacking options to choose from in this match and, considering their free-scoring run in the Europa League this term, they should be able to find the back of the net with ease.

Considering the visitors' current form and the hosts' struggles against German teams, Leverkusen are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Qarabag 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Qarabag vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score or assist any time - Yes