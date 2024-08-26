Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

By Shubham Dupare
Modified Aug 26, 2024 18:14 GMT
FK Karabakh Agdam - Bayer Leverkusen - Source: Getty
Qarabag host Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League qualifiers

Qarabag will welcome Dinamo Zagreb to the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday. The two teams met in the first leg last week in Croatia, with Zagreb recording a 3-0 home win.

Marko Pjaca scored in the first half while substitute Sandro Kulenović bagged a second-half brace.

The hosts' poor form continued in the Azerbaijan Premier League on Saturday as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Turan. They failed to score for the first time at home in that loss and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The visitors have enjoyed a 100% record in all competitions this season and extended their winning streak to five games on Sunday with a 2-1 home triumph over Gorica, with Kulenović bagging a brace.

also-read-trending Trending

Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The sides met for the first time last week.
  • The hosts have suffered just three losses in their last 14 games in the Champions League qualifiers, with one coming at home.
  • The visitors have an unbeaten record against Azerbaijani sides, winning three of the five games.
  • The visitors are on a 10-game winning streak in competitive away games, keeping six clean sheets.
  • Qarabag have suffered just one loss at home in the Champions League qualifiers since 2019.
  • Dinamo Zagreb have won their five games in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals while conceding just twice.
  • The visitors have just one win in their last six away games in the Champions League, including qualifiers, suffering four losses.
  • The visitors are winless in away meetings with Azerbaijani teams, with both games ending in draws.
  • After keeping clean sheets in the second qualifying round, the hosts have conceded at least two goals in their last three games in the competition.

Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

The Horsemen have suffered back-to-back losses in competitive games for the first time since October and will look to improve upon that record. They have failed to score in their last two games while conceding four times.

Nonetheless, they have suffered just one loss in their last eight home games in the Champions League qualifiers, failing to score just once in that period, and will look to build on that form.

The Blues have a 100% record in all competitions this season and have scored at least two goals in each of the five games. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet in their last four away games in all competitions. They have an unbeaten record against Azerbaijani teams and are strong favorites.

Considering the current form of the two teams, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Qarabag 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dinamo Zagreb to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sandro Kulenović to score or assist any time - Yes

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी