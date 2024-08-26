Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Qarabag will welcome Dinamo Zagreb to the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday. The two teams met in the first leg last week in Croatia, with Zagreb recording a 3-0 home win.

Marko Pjaca scored in the first half while substitute Sandro Kulenović bagged a second-half brace.

The hosts' poor form continued in the Azerbaijan Premier League on Saturday as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Turan. They failed to score for the first time at home in that loss and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The visitors have enjoyed a 100% record in all competitions this season and extended their winning streak to five games on Sunday with a 2-1 home triumph over Gorica, with Kulenović bagging a brace.

Trending

Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides met for the first time last week.

The hosts have suffered just three losses in their last 14 games in the Champions League qualifiers, with one coming at home.

The visitors have an unbeaten record against Azerbaijani sides, winning three of the five games.

The visitors are on a 10-game winning streak in competitive away games, keeping six clean sheets.

Qarabag have suffered just one loss at home in the Champions League qualifiers since 2019.

Dinamo Zagreb have won their five games in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals while conceding just twice.

The visitors have just one win in their last six away games in the Champions League, including qualifiers, suffering four losses.

The visitors are winless in away meetings with Azerbaijani teams, with both games ending in draws.

After keeping clean sheets in the second qualifying round, the hosts have conceded at least two goals in their last three games in the competition.

Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

The Horsemen have suffered back-to-back losses in competitive games for the first time since October and will look to improve upon that record. They have failed to score in their last two games while conceding four times.

Nonetheless, they have suffered just one loss in their last eight home games in the Champions League qualifiers, failing to score just once in that period, and will look to build on that form.

The Blues have a 100% record in all competitions this season and have scored at least two goals in each of the five games. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet in their last four away games in all competitions. They have an unbeaten record against Azerbaijani teams and are strong favorites.

Considering the current form of the two teams, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Qarabag 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dinamo Zagreb to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sandro Kulenović to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback