Qarabag vs FC Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Qarabag host FC Basel at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Horsemen will play in a European tournament for the eighth consecutive year and will be looking to break their group stage jinx. They have form on their side, having been unbeaten in all competitions in the 2021-22 season thus far.

FC Basel, have also made a flying start to the new campaign and are yet to taste defeat in any competition. However, it's worth noting that the former Swiss champions have drawn their last four games.

Having torn every opposition apart with a glut of goals, Patrick Rahmen's side now appear to be losing some of that momentum.

Qarabag vs FC Basel Head-To-Head

This will be the first official clash between the sides.

🇦🇿 In 2017/18, Qarabağ became the first Azerbaijani club to reach the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 👏



How far will they go in this season's #UECL? 🤔#ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/eXliTorW7C — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) September 2, 2021

Qarabag Form Guide (in all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

FC Basel Form Guide (in all competitions): W-D-D-D-D

Qarabag vs FC Basel Team News

Qarabag

Head coach Gurban Gurbanov won't be able to call upon Elvin Cafarquliyev (heel bone) and Badavi Hüseynov, as both are out injured.

However, he faces a big decision in attack over whether to start Ramil Sheydayev or Ibrahima Wadji.

Azerbaijan skipper Maksim Medvedev will be the captain for the Baku outfit.

Injured: Elvin Cafarquliyev and Badavi Hüseynov

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

FC Basel

The RotBlau are experiencing an injury crisis at the moment. Manager Patrick Rahmen won't be able to call upon the services of as many as seven players, including Inter Milan loanee Sebastiano Esposito.

Injured: Sebastiano Esposito, Goncalo Cardoso, Jordi Quintilla, Andrea Padul, Sergio Lopez, Eray Comert and Edon Zhegrova

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Qarabag vs FC Basel Predicted XI

Qarabag (4-2-3-1): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Abbas Huseynov, Maksim Medvedev, Kevin Medina, Toral Byramov; Qara Qarayev, Ismayil Ibrahimli; Jaime Romero, Kady, Abdellah Zoubir; Ramil Sheydayev.

FC Basel (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner; Michael Lang, Fabian Frei, Andy Pelmard, Raoul Petretta; Pajtim Kasami, Taulat Xhaka; Dan Ndoye, Matias Palacios, Valentin Stocker; Arthur Cabral.

Qarabag vs FC Basel Prediction

Both sides are in a good run of form at the moment, going unbeaten in their last couple of games.

However, Basel have been hit with a number of injuries and that might give Qarabag the psychological advantage in the first-leg. We expect Qarabag to secure a narrow win in this encounter.

Prediction: Qarabag 2-1 FC Basel

