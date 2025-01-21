Qarabag vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

Qarabag will face FCSB at the Tofiq Behramov on Thursday in the penultimate round of the league phase of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League. The home side have been grossly underwhelming on the continental stage this season as they sit 33rd in the table with just three points from an obtainable 18.

They were beaten 1-0 by Elfsborg in their last Europa League outing, falling behind early after the restart and failing to muster any significant response despite dominating possession for most parts of the contest. Atlılar are four points away from the qualification playoff spots and must pick up points in their final two outings to retain any hopes of advancement.

FCSB, meanwhile, have impressed in the Europa League this season and are very much in contention for automatic qualification for the knockout stages. They held on for a goalless draw away at Hoffenheim in their last group game, displaying resolute defending to keep the Bundesliga outfit at bay.

The visitors now sit 10th in the table with 11 points from six matches. They will be targeting a win in Azerbaijan this week as they look to climb into the top eight ahead of the final League Phase round.

Qarabag vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first competitive meeting between Qarabag and FCSB, although the two teams have faced off in friendly action twice, with both sides winning a game apiece.

The two clubs last locked horns in a friendly back in January 2017 which the Azerbaijani club won 2-0.

Qarabag have scored four goals in the Europa League this season. Only Ludogorets (3) and Dynamo Kyiv (1) have managed fewer.

FCSB have the best away record in the Romanian top flight this season with 19 points from 11 matches.

Qarabag vs FCSB Prediction

Atlılar are on a four-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last eight across all competitions. They have, however, lost all three of their European home games this season and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

FCSB have hit a rough patch of late, winning just one of their last five games across all competitions and could see defeat against a desperate Qarabag side this Thursday.

Prediction: Qarabag 1-0 FCSB

Qarabag vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qarabag to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last eight matches)

