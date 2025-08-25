Qarabag vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025

Qarabag will host Ferencvaros at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 playoff-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The hosts are one step into the main stages of the competition and will be looking to complete the job this midweek after a solid first-leg performance.

Qarabag went behind in the 29th minute but completely turned things around in the second half to seal a comfortable 3-1 win when they took the trip to Budapest last week. The Azerbaijani side picked up wins across both legs against North Macedonian side Shkëndija and Irish side Shelbourne in the earlier rounds of this qualifying campaign and are now 90 minutes away from their first appearance in the UCL main stages since the 2017-18 season.

Ferencvaros, on the other hand, have had to get past Armenian outfit Noah and Bulgarian giants Ludogorets en route to the playoffs as they seek to return to the Champions League competition for the first time since the 2020-21 season. The Hungarian visitors will have their work cut out going into the second leg as they need to overturn a two-goal deficit away from home, but will remain optimistic to get the job done regardless.

Qarabag vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday will mark the fifth meeting between the two sides. Qarabag have won two of the previous four meetings and drew the remaining two.

The hosts have scored a remarkable 10 goals across the previous four meetings between the sides and conceded six across those games.

Ferencvaros’ highest finish in an existing UEFA competition was getting to the round of 16 in the 2022-23 Europa League season.

Qarabag's highest European finish came in the 2023-24 season when the Azerbaijani side qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Qarabag vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Atlılar are favorites going into this midweek clash courtesy of their home advantage and solid record in previous editions of this fixture. The hosts only need a draw to progress and will be confident of getting the all-important result.

FTC will need to be at their best to get a win and will need something even more special to overturn their two-goal deficit and force the game to extra time.

Prediction: Qarabag 2-2 Ferencvaros

Qarabag vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the visitors' last four games)

