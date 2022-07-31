Qarabag vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022–23

Qarabag will welcome Ferencvaros to the Azarsun Arena in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg on Sunday.

Qarabag have survived two qualifying rounds and are in their seventh qualification campaign since 2013-14. The Azerbaijani champions beat Lech Poznan 5-2 on aggregate in the first round before edging FC Zurich 5-4 to book a date with Ferencvaros. They're seeking a first group stage appearance since 2017-18.

Ferencvarosi, meanwhile, made it to the third qualifying round after prevailing over Tobol from Kazakhstan 5-1 and Slovan Bratislava 5-2 in the first two rounds. They've had a successful campaign in the domestic top flight last term, clinching a fourth straight NB I title.

The Hungarian club have reached both the playoff round and the group stage twice. However, they'll have their task cut out against Qarabag. There could be goals galore from the two free-scoring sides, but they have also displayed admirable defence.

Qarabag vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head

The two teams are facing off for the first time.

Qarabag form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D.

Ferencvaros form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W.

Qarabag vs Ferencvaros News

Qarabag

They have no injury worries. Manager Qurban Qurbanov will likely build his attack around Brazilian import, winger Kady, who scored three goals in their last four games.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ferencvaros

Centre-forward Ryan Mmaee has been sidelined with an ankle injury, but Adama Traore's presence should mitigate that. The Malian winger, who recently joined from FC Sheriff Tiraspol, has scored two goals so far in the qualifiers.

Injurd: Ryan Mmaee.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Qarabag vs Ferencvaros Predicted Xls

Qarabag (4-2-3-1): Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev (GK), Elvin Jafarguliyev, Marko Vesovic, Maksim Medvedev, Kevin Medina, Marko Jankovic, Richard Almeida, Ibrahima Wadji, Kady, Ramil Sheydaev, Abdellah Zoubir.

Ferencvaros (4-5-1): Denes Dibusz (GK), Samy Mmaee, Endre Botka, Eldar Civic, Mats Knoester, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Adama Traore, Aissa Laidouni, Anderson Esiti, Franck Boli, Tokmac Chol Nguen.

Qarabag vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Qarabag’s recent home form has been impressive, winning three of their last four games and drawing the other, scorinh 13 goals and conceded five. Meanwhile, Ferencvaros’ away form is equally good, winning three and drawing the other.

Qarabag are expected to win here, but the tie will likely be decided in the return leg.

Prediction: Qarabag 1-0 Ferencvaros.

