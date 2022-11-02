Qarabag vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022

Freiburg will wrap up their Europa League group stage campaign at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium against Qarabag on Thursday (November 3).

With 13 points from five games, the Breisgau-Brasilianer are safely through to the Round of 16 after comfortably winning Group G without losing a game. They won four straight games before being held to a 1-1 draw by Olympiacos last week, but that did little damage to their progression hopes.

Qarabag, meanwhile, are six points behind Freiburg in second place and fighting to reach the knockout round playoffs, with Nantes breathing down their necks.

The Horseman must match or better the French side's result in the other game or risk dropping into the Europa Conference League.

Gurban Gurbanov's side played in the competition's maiden edition last season, where they went out in the knockout round playoffs following a 6-1 aggregate loss to Marseille.

Qarabag vs Freiburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The only previous meeting between Qarabag and Freiburg before this season was on the opening day of the Europa League, which the Bundesliga side won 2-1 at home.

Qarabag have lost all five games against German clubs in European competitions, while the Azeri side have also failed to win both their home games against German sides.

The Horsemen are unbeaten in their last six home games in Europe, keeping a clean sheet in their last three.

Freiburg have won their last three away games in the Europa League. This season, they've won both their games on the road, keeping a clean sheet in both (3-0 vs Olympiacos and 4-0 vs Nantes)

Qarabag are unbeaten in their last six home games in the group stage of European competitions - including both games this season and their group stage campaign of last season's Europa Conference League.

Qarabag vs Freiburg Prediction

Qarabag are under pressure here, as a loss would undermine their progression hopes.

The hosts will go for the win and look to push Freiburg on the back foot, although the Bundesliga side are a better team. However, with a last 16 place secured, they have nothing to lose and may take their foot off the pedal, allowing their Azeri rivals to eke out a point.

Prediction: Qarabag 1-1 Freiburg

Qarabag vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

