Qarabag vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023

Qarabag will be looking to secure their spot in the knockout stages of the Europa League when they play host to Hacken at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium on Thursday.

Having lost their five group games so far, Hacken will head into the midweek clash looking to bow out of the competition on a high.

Qarabag, on the other hand, turned in another superb team performance last weekend when they stormed to a 6-1 victory over Sumqayit in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Gurban Gurbanov’s side have now won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 2-2 draw at Molde on November 30 being the exception.

Qarabag now turn their sights to the Europa League, where they are currently third in Group H, level on points with second-placed Molde.

Meanwhile, Hacken failed to pick up a morale-boosting result last time out as they fell to a 4-3 friendly loss against HJK at Bolt Arena.

Hogmo’s men have now lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 loss to Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Allsvenskan on November 12.

This has been in keeping with their woeful campaign in the Europa League, where they are currently rooted to the bottom of Group H, having lost all five matches so far.

Qarabag vs Hacken Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever between Qarabag and Hacken, with the Azerbaijan side scraping a 1-0 win when they first squared off in October’s reverse fixture.

Gurbanov’s men are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss against Leverkusen on November 9.

Hacken are currently on a run of four successive away defeats, conceding 13 goals and scoring six since October’s 2-2 draw at Hammarby.

Qarabag have won all but one of their last seven home matches in all competitions since the start of September, with November’s loss to Leverkusen being the exception.

Qarabag vs Hacken Prediction

Following a disappointing campaign, Hacken have nothing to play for on Thursday and we expect Hogmo to name a shuffled XI at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium. Meanwhile, Qarabag need all three points and favourable results in the other group fixture to reach the knockout stages and we are backing them to come out on top in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Qarabag 3-1 Hacken

Qarabag vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Qarabag to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in Qarabag’s last five matches)

Tip 3: First to score - Qarabag (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last five outings)