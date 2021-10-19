Qarabag vs Kairat prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Qarabag host Kairat Almaty at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference League, looking to continue their unbeaten run. The Horsemen are currently on a roll and are unbeaten in 15 games across all competitions.

They held Swiss side FC Basel to a goalless stalemate on matchday one before thumping Omonia 4-1 in Cyprus. Qarabag fell behind just before the break but produced a second-half blitz to secure all three points and climb to the top of Group H.

Their opponents started their campaign in similar fashion, playing out a 0-0 draw with Omonia but were battered by Basel in a 4-2 defeat away from home. With just a single point in the bag, the Kazakhstan outfit are third in the group. But with four more games still to go, they have a chance of turning their fortunes around.

Qarabag vs Kairat Head-To-Head

The two sides have met each other in Europe before. So, the upcoming clash will be their first on official record.

Qarabag Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Kairat Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Qarabag vs Kairat Team News

Qarabag

Badavi Huseynov is back in training but hasn't regained match-fitness yet, while Jaime Romero (ligament) is the only other injury unavailability for the Azerbaijan outfit.

Few changes are expected from manager Gurban Gurbanov's line-up that won 4-1 in their last European outing with the exception of Ramil Sheydayev. The 25-year-old striker came off the bench to score against Omoria and might be given a chance to start, relegating Ibrahima Wadji to the bench.

Injured: Badavi Huseynov and Jaime Romero

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kairat

The Kazakh side have a full-fit squad to choose from.

Rade Dugalic, who was sent off in their last game at the weekend, is available for selection as his suspension doesn't apply to European games.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Qarabag vs Kairat Predicted XI

Qarabag (4-2-3-1): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Abbas Hüseynov, Maksim Medvedev, Kevin Medina, Toral Bayramov; Qara Qarayev, Patrick Andrade; Kady, Filip Ozobic, Abdellah Zoubir; Ramil Sheydayev

Kairat (3-5-2): Stas Pokatilov; Rade Dugalic, Nuraly Alip, Macky Bagnack; Dino Mikanovic, Nebojsa Kosovic, Denis Polyakov, Aybol Abiken, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Gulzhigit Alykulov, Artur Shushenachev

Qarabag vs Kairat Prediction

Qarabag have been really impressive in Europe so far and look well placed to progress into the knockout rounds. Kairat, meanwhile, have offered no great shakes so far and might succumb to another defeat owing to their porous defense.

Prediction: Qarabag 2-1 Kairat

Edited by Vishal Subramanian