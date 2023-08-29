Qarabag vs Olimpija Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2023 

Qarabag host Olimpija at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of their clash in the Europa League playoffs, looking to get the job done.

The Azeri side hold a two-goal advantage in the tie right now, courtesy of their 2-0 victory in the Slovenian capital last week.

Kevin Medina broke the deadlock for Qarabag in the 32nd minute while Leandro Andrade doubled their advantage 12 minutes later.

Olimpija looked to make a comeback in the second half but couldn't find a way past the Horsemen, and were reduced to 10-men after David Sualehe was sent off in stoppage time.

The Dragons now have a mountain to climb this week, but their form doesn't hold them in good stead. Just days after their playoffs defeat, João Henriques' side went down 4-2 to Celje in the Slovenian PrvaLiga.

However, it's worth noting that head coach Henriques had benched some of his first-team players such as Saar Fadida and Pedro Lucas for the encounter.

On the other hand, Qarabag could only manage a 1-1 draw with Kapaz. Olavio Vieira dos Santos Junior's ninth-minute opener was canceled out by Cavad Karimov with just four minutes of normal time left on the clock.

Qarabag vs Olimpija Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Qarabag and Olimpija have met thrice in history, with the former winning in two of those (both coming away to Olimpija).

Olimpija's only prior visit to Qarabag ended in a 0-0 draw (July 2018, Champions League first qualifying round).

Olimpija have never scored against Qarabag.

Qarabag are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, winning five (all coming in a row).

Olimpija have won just one of their five European qualifiers this season: 2-1 vs Ludogorets Razgrad.

Olimpija haven't scored in their last three European qualifiers.

Qarabag vs Olimpija Prediction

Olimpija's form has been poor lately while their record in the fixture against Qarabag is also terrible.

The Azeri side have a comfortable lead and a draw would be enough, but they have enough in the tank to complete the double over the Slovenian minnows.

Prediction: Qarabag 2-0 Olimpija

Qarabag vs Olimpija Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qarabag to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No