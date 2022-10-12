Qarabag vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022 

Qarabag will host Olympiacos at the Azersun Arena on Thursday (October 13) in the UEFA Europa League.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid campaign as they set their sights on the knockouts. They picked up a 3-0 win over their midweek opponents in their last continental outing. Owusu Kwabena opened the scoring midway through the second half before Marko Vesovic and Ramil Sheydaev got on the scoresheet in the final ten minutes.

Qarabag, who are second in Group G with six points from three games, are coming off a 1-0 win at Gabala in the Azerbaijani Premier League at the weekend.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season and have been particularly poor in the continent. They were beaten 2-1 by Nantes in their first game before suffering consecutive 3-0 defeats against Freiburg and Qarabag to occupy last place in the group.

The Greek giants are coming off a 2-1 win at OFI in the Super League Greece.

Qarabag vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Qarabag and Olympiacos with their first coming last week.

The hosts have had three meetings against Greek opposition, winning all of them without conceding any.

The visitors have also had three meetings against Azerbaijani sides, winning two and losing one.

Only four of Olympiacos' 14 points in the league this season have come at home.

Qarabag have won all four league games at home this season.

The Horsemen have scored 26 goals in the Azerbaijan Premier League this season, the most in the division.

Qarabag vs Olympiacos Prediction

Qarabag are on a six-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions. They are undefeated at home this season and will fancy their chances here.

Olympiacos have won two of their last three games after going winless in their four games before that. They have, however, won just one of their last five games on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Qarabag 2-1 Olympiacos

Qarabag vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qarabag

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Olympiacos to concede first: YES (The visitors have conceded the first goal in five of their last seven games.)

